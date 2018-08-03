Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
Oppo A3s launched in 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage variant to be Flipkart exclusive

Oppo India tweeted that the phone would be available for sale on Flipkart and other offline stores.

Oppo India has announced the launch of a 3 GB RAM+ 32 GB storage variant of the Oppo A3s. The 3 GB RAM Oppo A3s succeeds the 2 GB RAM+16 GB storage variant.

The Chinese smartphone maker tweeted that the phone would be available for sale on Flipkart and other offline stores. While the device is yet to listed on Flipkart, one can expect it to in the budget segment.

The outstanding feature of the phone is its dual camera and a ‘bigger’ battery as Oppo claims in its tweet. The device will sport a 6.2-inch HD Plus edge-to-edge display with a notch on top. It boasts of a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera with an 8 MP front-facing camera and comes with AI capabilities which include its AI Beauty Mode 2.0.

With 4,230 mAh battery, the handset runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The phone runs ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android Oreo 8.1.

Interestingly, the phone comes with facial recognition using the front camera for face unlock.

The Oppo A3s was released in July 2018, and now we will see an upgraded RAM version of the Oppo A3s in a purple finish.

