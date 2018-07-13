Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 13 July, 2018 18:05 IST

Oppo A3s unveiled in India with 2 GB RAM, Snapdragon 450 SoC at Rs 10,990

The smartphone Oppo A3s will be available online and in retail stores from July 15.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on 13 July unveiled a new mid-range smartphone "Oppo A3s" for Rs 10,990 in India.

The device houses 13 MP +2 MP dual rear camera system and an 8 MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled front camera.

The Oppo A3. Image: Oppo China

It has a 6.2-inch super full-notch screen, Oppo's AI beauty technology for enhanced selfie experience, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

The smartphone will be available online and in retail stores from July 15.

"With A3s, we aim to offer consumers, especially youth, who are looking for an advanced camera phone that offers a strong battery life," said Will Yang, brand director, OPPO India.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4,230 mAh battery.

The handset supports a "music party" function that would enable users to connect multiple smartphones with versions of Oppo's own Android-based ColorOS 5.1 or above to play the same track using hotspot, eliminating the need for speakers.

