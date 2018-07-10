Oppo launched the budget-oriented Oppo A3 earlier this year in China and has just launched its successor, the Oppo A3s with a few improvements. What is even more interesting is that a new report suggests that Oppo will likely launch this device in India.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the notch-bearing Oppo A3s is expected to launch in India very soon, with a price tag of around Rs 10,990. With HMD Global expected to launch the international variant of the Nokia X6 in a similar price bracket, Oppo could have an edge if they launch the A3s before HMD does at a price as competitive as leaks suggest.

According to the report, the OPPO A3s will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels. Similar to the Oppo A3 launched back in April, the new launch will also come flaunting a 19:9 aspect ratio. Oppo is expected to launch the A3s in two RAM variants — 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Under the hood, the A3s is expected to pack a 1.8 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset which we recently saw on the Moto G6. The A3s is also said to come with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup along with an 8 MP front-facing camera to handle selfie duties along with OPPO’s AI Beauty Technology 2.0. The smartphone will also likely pack the latest Android Oreo 8.1 built on top of Oppo's ColorOS 5.1.

To power the smartphone, Oppo is planning to throw in a 4,230 mAh battery. The Oppo A3s will likely be made available in two colour options — red and Dark Purple.