FP Staff

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Oppo K10 in India. The company launched the 5G variant of the device in India today. The new Oppo K10 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC charging and a dual camera setup.

The Oppo K10 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display, which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. We take a look at the specifications, pricing and launch offers for the Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

The Oppo K10 5G is powered by an octa core MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has been paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Oppo is offering a single variant of the device with 8GB RAM that can be expanded virtually by another 5GB, and 128GB storage, which can be further expanded using a microSD card. Another welcome feature of the phone is the inclusion of a 3.5mm jack. The Oppo K10 5G runs on ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12. The Oppo K10 comes with seven 5G bands.

The Oppo K10 5G has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 600 nits. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo K10 5G Camera

The Oppo K10 5G comes with a dual camera setup. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with an f1.7 lens, which has been paired with a 2MP depth sensor, with an f2.4 lens. For the front facing camera, users get an 8MP camera for selfies.

The rear cameras feature support for various shooting modes including Night, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow Motion. The front camera, on the other hand, features support for Panoramic, Portrait, Night, and Timelapse modes.

Oppo K10 5G Price, Launch Offers and Availability

As stated, the Oppo K10 5G comes in a single 8GB+128GB variant and is available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour variants, which starts at Rs 17,499. The device will go on sale from June 15 and will be available on Flipkart.

As a part of the launch offer, the e-commerce platform is offering a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on purchases made using credit cards and debit cards from SBI, Kotak Mahindra, and Bank of Baroda. Furthermore, the e-retailer is also offering three months of no-cost EMI to the interested buyers.