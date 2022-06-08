Wednesday, June 08, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo launches the K10 5G in India, check out the specs, price and launch offers

Oppo launched the K10 5G in India, with a dual camera set up and a Dimensity 810 Soc and a 6.56-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is available in only one variant, a 8GB+128GB unit, which has been priced at Rs 17,499.


FP StaffJun 08, 2022 15:36:54 IST

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Oppo K10 in India. The company launched the 5G variant of the device in India today. The new Oppo K10 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC charging and a dual camera setup.

Oppo launches the K10 5G in India, check out the specs, price and launch offers

The Oppo K10 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display, which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. We take a look at the specifications, pricing and launch offers for the Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10 5G Specifications
The Oppo K10 5G is powered by an octa core MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has been paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Oppo is offering a single variant of the device with 8GB RAM that can be expanded virtually by another 5GB, and 128GB storage, which can be further expanded using a microSD card. Another welcome feature of the phone is the inclusion of a 3.5mm jack. The Oppo K10 5G runs on ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12. The Oppo K10 comes with seven 5G bands. 

The Oppo K10 5G has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 600 nits. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo K10 5G Camera
The Oppo K10 5G comes with a dual camera setup. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with an f1.7 lens, which has been paired with a 2MP depth sensor, with an f2.4 lens. For the front facing camera, users get an 8MP camera for selfies.  

The rear cameras feature support for various shooting modes including Night, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow Motion. The front camera, on the other hand, features support for Panoramic, Portrait, Night, and Timelapse modes.

Oppo K10 5G Price, Launch Offers and Availability
As stated, the Oppo K10 5G comes in a single 8GB+128GB variant and is available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour variants, which starts at Rs 17,499. The device will go on sale from June 15 and will be available on Flipkart. 

As a part of the launch offer, the e-commerce platform is offering a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on purchases made using credit cards and debit cards from SBI, Kotak Mahindra, and Bank of Baroda. Furthermore, the e-retailer is also offering three months of no-cost EMI to the interested buyers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung to stop selling low-cost feature phones in India soon, will focus on budget smartphones instead

May 26, 2022
Samsung to stop selling low-cost feature phones in India soon, will focus on budget smartphones instead
Motorola launches the Moto E32S For Rs 8,999, check out the specifications and offers

Motorola

Motorola launches the Moto E32S For Rs 8,999, check out the specifications and offers

Jun 02, 2022

science

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022
Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022
Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

May 20, 2022
Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022