tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 16:23 IST

Oppo K1 launched in China with a waterdrop notch and a 6.4-inch AMOLED display

The Oppo K1 looks identical to the Realme 2 Pro and also features the same Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Oppo just launched a new smartphone in China which looks almost identical to the recently launched Realme 2 Pro.

Called the Oppo K1, the phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone features the same waterdrop notch that we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro and the Realme 2 Pro and a reflective back. The phone certainly looks appealing because of the gradient colours on the back, but there's nothing we haven't seen before, which includes the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K1. Image: Oppo China

Oppo K1. Image: Oppo China

The K1 has been priced at CNY 1,599 which is roughly Rs 17,100 in India for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant comes with a slightly higher asking price of CNY 1,799 which is approximately Rs 19,300. Storage is expandable on both phones.

As per Oppo's website, the smartphone will ship in two colours — Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue.

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and an Adreno 512 GPU. The phone runs on Oppo's Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1. In terms of cameras, we have a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25 MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and will be going on sale in China starting from 19 October. There is no news on whether the phone will be brought to India yet.

