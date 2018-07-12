While Vivo’s Apex concept thrilled smartphone fans around the world by delivering the impossible, Oppo somehow managed to one-up its sibling Vivo with a few new tricks of its own.

After the short-lived trend of the display notch, the trend of having no notch, an edge-to-edge display and a pop-up camera is surely capturing the attention of not just fans from the Android realm but far beyond, from the land of Apple as well.

Today, Oppo finally launched its Find X smartphone in India at Rs 59,990, and boy is it a showstopper!

Striking design and pop-up camera aside, the Oppo Find X also comes with some new tech. The pop-up camera branded as the 3D Stealth camera by Oppo, also feature Oppo’s own face unlocking tech (O Face) which is quite similar to Apple’s Face ID. Again, all those sensors are located inside that pop-up camera unit besides the receiver and the selfie camera and they all retract into the smartphone’s body when not needed.

While the price tag (at Rs 59,990) is pretty high for an Oppo smartphone, I expect many to go in for this device, solely because of the style statement it makes with its gorgeous design and that motorised camera assembly.

However, moving parts are not the best idea to go with when it comes to smartphones.

So while the pop-up selfie camera looks super cool, it may not be the best idea in the long run, when the dust (pocket lint) settles into the mechanism. However, Oppo claims it has tested the mechanism well. The same mechanism also does not allow for an IP rating as well. This means, that your iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL or Samsung Galaxy S9+ are still better off than Oppo and Vivo’s offerings when it comes to using it in the #MumbaiRains.

But if you are looking for the latest hardware with some bragging rights, the Oppo Find X will have you covered as is visible from the specifications table below.

Smartphone Oppo Find X Vivo Nex S Samsung S9+ iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL Display Size (inch) 6.42 6.59 6.2 5.8 6 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 3216 1,440 x 2,960 2436 x 1125 1440 x 2880 Pixel Density (PPI) 401 388 529 458 538 Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Super AMOLED OLED Super Retina HDR pOLED Dimensions(mm) 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.4 162 x 77 x 8 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 157.9 × 76.7 × 7.9 Weight (gm) 186 199 189 174 175 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes (Variant) No No SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE LTE, SCDMA, CDMA EV-DO Rev. A, UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA, GSM/EDGE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / VoLTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Exynos 9810 A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core, Octa-core Hexa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 4x Kryo 385 Gold @ 2.7 & 4x Kryo 385 Silver @ 1.7 and 4x Mongoose M3 @ 2.8 & 4x Cortex A55 @ 1.7 Hexa-core 4 x effieciency cores + 2 Performance cores 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 630, Mali G72 MP18 - Adreno 540 RAM 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB 3GB 4 GB Ruggedness – – IP68 IP67 under IEC standard 60529 IP67 On-Board Memory 256 GB 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB, 256 GB 64 GB, 128 GB Expandable Memory No No Yes, up to 256GB No No Sensors Face unlock, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face unlock, fingerprint (rear-mounted), under-display fingeprint accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass Iris scanner, fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Heart-rate, SpO2 Face ID Barometer Three-axis gyro Accelerometer Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Active Edge, Magnetometer, Hall effect Primary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 (PDAF, OIS) + 20 MP,f/2.0 12MP, f/1.5-2.4, 12 MP f/2.4 52 mm 12 MP wide-angle ƒ/1.8 aperture, telephoto ƒ/2.4 aperture 12.2 MP, f/1.8 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Dual pixel, phase detection autofocus Phase detection Autofocus with Focus Pixels Laser + Dual-Pixel Phase detection Secondary Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f2/0 8MP, f/1.7 7 MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.4 Video Capture 720p @ 480 fps, 1080p @240 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps 1080p @30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps 720p @ 960 fps, 1080p @ 240 fps, 2160p @ 60fps, HDR 1080p @ 240 fps, 2160p @ 60 fps 720p @ 240 fps, 1080p @ 120 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED LED Quad-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo iOS 11 Android 8 Oreo AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Yes, Bixby Siri Yes, Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot v 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX Yes v5, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes No Yes No Yes Infrared No No No No No Fingerprint Scanner No Yes, Under display Yes, Rear button No Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack No Yes Yes No No Radio No No Yes, FM Radio No No USB Type Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB 3.1 Lightning USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,730 4,000 3,500 2,716 3,520 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Colors Colours Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue Red, Black Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple Space Grey, Silver Black & White, Just Black Prices in India Rs 59,990 TBA (estimated Rs 73,000) Rs 68,900 Rs 89,000 Starting Rs 73,000

While Vivo’s soon to be launched Nex S will be the Oppo Find X’s true competitor, the Find X for some reason feels special thanks to its design approach and stands tall of what can be achieved with Android, when manufacturers stop looking at Apple’s iPhone for design inspiration.

Vivo offers something different as well with in-display fingerprint readers and a smaller pop-up camera but it somehow does not have the presence of the Oppo Find X.

With that said, the Oppo Find X loses against its (ageing) competition with no IP rating (water or dust proof), no wireless charging (Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+ have you covered here).

The Find X offers a big display (with a 93.8 percent display to body ratio) with no notch in sight, the thinnest bezels possible, which is currently the best the industry has on offer.

It also comes with what Oppo claims to be a truly secure face unlock experience, which no other Android smartphone has on offer in the market today as well. In India, I mean.

That’s two. There’s also that 25 MP camera on the front, available on no other smartphone save for the Huawei P20 Pro which has 24 MP.

Then, there’s Oppo’s VOOC fast charge technology that easily competes with OnePlus 6’s Dash Charge tech.

And lastly, there’s top of the line hardware all packed in that gorgeous glass and metal body that is arguably the best-looking smartphone I have seen till date.

Need I say more?

We will be putting the Oppo Find X through its paces when our review unit arrives, and then compare it with the competition has on offer to come to conclusion about whether it is worth the price tag.

The bigger question here is, whether you as a buyer is willing to shell out our hard-earned cash for an Oppo smartphone; a manufacturer who has never in the past been associated with premium flagship devices in India (the Find 7 did not make it here). For now, I sure seem convinced.

Till, we get our review units, here's a detailed first impression by Ankit.