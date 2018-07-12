Oppo Find X vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex S vs Pixel 2 XL: Specs showdown
Oppo and Vivo lead the competition in terms of hardware, but fall short on some features.
While Vivo’s Apex concept thrilled smartphone fans around the world by delivering the impossible, Oppo somehow managed to one-up its sibling Vivo with a few new tricks of its own.
After the short-lived trend of the display notch, the trend of having no notch, an edge-to-edge display and a pop-up camera is surely capturing the attention of not just fans from the Android realm but far beyond, from the land of Apple as well.
Today, Oppo finally launched its Find X smartphone in India at Rs 59,990, and boy is it a showstopper!
The Oppo Find X. Image: Oppo
Striking design and pop-up camera aside, the Oppo Find X also comes with some new tech. The pop-up camera branded as the 3D Stealth camera by Oppo, also feature Oppo’s own face unlocking tech (O Face) which is quite similar to Apple’s Face ID. Again, all those sensors are located inside that pop-up camera unit besides the receiver and the selfie camera and they all retract into the smartphone’s body when not needed.
While the price tag (at Rs 59,990) is pretty high for an Oppo smartphone, I expect many to go in for this device, solely because of the style statement it makes with its gorgeous design and that motorised camera assembly.
However, moving parts are not the best idea to go with when it comes to smartphones.
The Oppo Find X. Image: Oppo
So while the pop-up selfie camera looks super cool, it may not be the best idea in the long run, when the dust (pocket lint) settles into the mechanism. However, Oppo claims it has tested the mechanism well. The same mechanism also does not allow for an IP rating as well. This means, that your iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL or Samsung Galaxy S9+ are still better off than Oppo and Vivo’s offerings when it comes to using it in the #MumbaiRains.
But if you are looking for the latest hardware with some bragging rights, the Oppo Find X will have you covered as is visible from the specifications table below.
Smartphone
Oppo Find X
Vivo Nex S
Samsung S9+
iPhone X
Google Pixel 2 XL
Display Size (inch)
6.42
6.59
6.2
5.8
6
Resolution (pixels)
1080 x 2340
1080 x 3216
1,440 x 2,960
2436 x 1125
1440 x 2880
Pixel Density (PPI)
401
388
529
458
538
Display Type
AMOLED
Super AMOLED
Super AMOLED
OLED Super Retina HDR
pOLED
Dimensions(mm)
156.7 x 74.2 x 9.4
162 x 77 x 8
158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7
157.9 × 76.7 × 7.9
Weight (gm)
186
199
189
174
175
Dual SIM
Yes
Yes
Yes (Variant)
No
No
SIM Type
Nano-SIM
Nano-SIM
Nano-SIM
Nano-SIM
Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types
GSM / HSPA / LTE
GSM / HSPA / LTE
GSM / HSPA / LTE
LTE, SCDMA, CDMA EV-DO Rev. A, UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA, GSM/EDGE
While Vivo’s soon to be launched Nex S will be the Oppo Find X’s true competitor, the Find X for some reason feels special thanks to its design approach and stands tall of what can be achieved with Android, when manufacturers stop looking at Apple’s iPhone for design inspiration.
Vivo offers something different as well with in-display fingerprint readers and a smaller pop-up camera but it somehow does not have the presence of the Oppo Find X.
The Oppo Find X. Image: Oppo
With that said, the Oppo Find X loses against its (ageing) competition with no IP rating (water or dust proof), no wireless charging (Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+ have you covered here).
The Find X offers a big display (with a 93.8 percent display to body ratio) with no notch in sight, the thinnest bezels possible, which is currently the best the industry has on offer.
It also comes with what Oppo claims to be a truly secure face unlock experience, which no other Android smartphone has on offer in the market today as well. In India, I mean.
That’s two. There’s also that 25 MP camera on the front, available on no other smartphone save for the Huawei P20 Pro which has 24 MP.
Then, there’s Oppo’s VOOC fast charge technology that easily competes with OnePlus 6’s Dash Charge tech.
And lastly, there’s top of the line hardware all packed in that gorgeous glass and metal body that is arguably the best-looking smartphone I have seen till date.
Need I say more?
We will be putting the Oppo Find X through its paces when our review unit arrives, and then compare it with the competition has on offer to come to conclusion about whether it is worth the price tag.
The bigger question here is, whether you as a buyer is willing to shell out our hard-earned cash for an Oppo smartphone; a manufacturer who has never in the past been associated with premium flagship devices in India (the Find 7 did not make it here). For now, I sure seem convinced.