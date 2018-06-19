Seems like the BBK siblings are one-upping each other this year, with Oppo just revealing its bezel-less monster of a smartphone with the successor to the Find 7, called the Find X.

While the official launch is still a few hours away, The Verge has revealed the smartphone in all its bezel-less glory. From our first glimpse, it does look like a reinvented Apple iPhone X, and done right!

The smartphone looks rounded from every angle and has a certain familiarity with the Samsung Galaxy S9. This comes from the fact that it features a rather Samsung-like Infinity Display (more Infinity Display 2.0) with a flexible OLED display that bends into the sides, disappearing into the bezels.

Talking about bezels, images by The Verge reveal an almost bezel-less device, razor-thin bezels at the top, left and right sides and a slightly chubbier one at the bottom. The chin at the bottom, unlike most Android smartphones out there, is barely visible.

While sibling Vivo included a single selfie camera in a pop-up housing at the top end of its Nex smartphone, Oppo's mechanism seems to one up that.

The top quarter of the Oppo Find X’s frame pops up (in an almost Nokia Sirocco manner) to reveal both a front-facing camera and dual rear camera + LED setup hidden behind the flush-sitting curved rear glass.

While it isn’t clear how well the motorised mechanism fairs in long-term use, its easy to spot dust in the form of pocket lint gathered on the camera tray. Hopefully, Oppo has worked on some sort of weather sealing here to prevent dust from seeping into the internal components.

The front of the phone features a 6.4-inch OLED display that curves around the left and right edges of the device.

The camera on the front is a 24 MP sensor and also features 3D face scanning sensors. These are needed because Oppo offers face unlock as the only biometric authentication method on the smartphone. There’s no under-display fingerprint reader on this device.

The rear camera setup feature a 16 MP + 20 MP camera system.

With just face unlock authentication available, that motorised tray at the top does have a lot of work to do. This is because it pops open every time you want to unlock the device with a glance using face unlock. With that said, Oppo has ensured that the tray pops up in 0.5 seconds, which is mighty quick.

Moving to the core specifications of the Oppo Find X, the device features a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (also available in lower storage variants) and comes with support for global LTE bands.

There’s no wireless charging, but this beauty does pack in a 3,700 mAh battery with support for the Oppo VOOC quick charging system.

There’s also no headphone jack.

Being the first device with such a high screen to body ratio — of over 95 percent, it was obvious that Oppo would include a gesture-based navigation system in its customised ColourOS Android skin. The custom skin is updated to the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software update.

Indeed, it seems like Android smartphone manufacturers are waving goodbye to the display notch faster than Apple can afford to do it. While Apple iPhones are expected to continue with the notch trend in the coming year, other smartphone manufacturers seem to be finding innovative ways to avoid it entirely. And then we have Google, which is always late to the party when it comes to supporting Android hardware innovations. It did it with the stylus and now it is doing it with the display notch.

Android P is expected to deliver notch support to Android smartphones, and it sadly comes months after plenty of devices with notches have already hit the market with the same. Thankfully, the under-display fingerprint reader has not gotten too popular yet because Google is yet to add support for that as well.

Indeed, Android P arrives with what is expected to be Google’s first Pixel device to feature a notch, which also arrives only by the end of this year, going by the last Pixel launch.

According to The Verge, the Oppo Find X will be priced less than most premium flagships from popular smartphone brands. Thus, we can expect such a device to be priced below the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Indeed, brands like Samsung, Sony and HTC should feel threatened and may have even gone back to their drawing boards, unless they have something better planned. Folding displays, anyone?