Much of yesterday was focused around the official launch of the new flagship, from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, called the Find X. The phone has been unveiled for the Chinese, American and European audiences, but if a Oppo teaser is to be believed, then it would seem that the phone may also be coming to Indian markets.

The Oppo Find X was annouced yesterday in Paris and was also launched in China. However, as per a report by Fonearena, there is a new invite from Oppo about a launch on 12 July. The tagline of the invite reads "Find what you have been looking for until now" and this could very well mean that Oppo plans to unveil its flagship device in India.

The smartphone has a ton of interesting features which include a curved 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, a pop-out camera and more. The front camera has a 24 MP sensor and also features 3D face scanning sensors, quite like the iPhone X. There’s no under-display fingerprint reader on this device and face authentication is the only biometric way of unlocking the device. On the back there is 16 MP + 20 MP camera system.

The device features a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (also available in lower storage variants) and comes with support for global LTE bands.

There’s no wireless charging, but the device does pack in a 3,700 mAh battery with support for the Oppo VOOC quick charging system. The custom skin on the Find X is updated to the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software update. The price of the 256 GB variant of the device has been revealed to be 999 Euros (approx Rs 79,000).

Oppo also unveiled the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and it comes with an upgraded version of the VOOC charging system called as SuperVOOC. This enables the phone to charge from 0-100 in 35 minutes. There is also special packaging with custom accessories and design elements from Lamborghini's cars. The phone is priced at 1,699 euros and is the first of many Lamborghini-branded smartphones from Oppo.