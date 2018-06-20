Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 June, 2018 08:05 IST

Oppo's flagship smartphone Find X could be coming to the Indian markets on 12 July

The Oppo Find X was announced yesterday in Paris and was also launched in China.

Much of yesterday was focused around the official launch of the new flagship, from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, called the Find X. The phone has been unveiled for the Chinese, American and European audiences, but if a Oppo teaser is to be believed, then it would seem that the phone may also be coming to Indian markets.

The Oppo Find X. Image: The Verge

The Oppo Find X. Image: The Verge

The Oppo Find X was annouced yesterday in Paris and was also launched in China. However, as per a report by Fonearena, there is a new invite from Oppo about a launch on 12 July. The tagline of the invite reads "Find what you have been looking for until now" and this could very well mean that Oppo plans to unveil its flagship device in India.

Oppo Find X.

Oppo Find X launch invite. Phonearena

The smartphone has a ton of interesting features which include a curved 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, a pop-out camera and more. The front camera has a 24 MP sensor and also features 3D face scanning sensors, quite like the iPhone X. There’s no under-display fingerprint reader on this device and face authentication is the only biometric way of unlocking the device. On the back there is 16 MP + 20 MP camera system.

The device features a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (also available in lower storage variants) and comes with support for global LTE bands.

There’s no wireless charging, but the device does pack in a 3,700 mAh battery with support for the Oppo VOOC quick charging system. The custom skin on the Find X is updated to the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software update. The price of the 256 GB variant of the device has been revealed to be 999 Euros (approx Rs 79,000).

Oppo also unveiled the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and it comes with an upgraded version of the VOOC charging system called as SuperVOOC. This enables the phone to charge from 0-100 in 35 minutes. There is also special packaging with custom accessories and design elements from Lamborghini's cars. The phone is priced at 1,699 euros and is the first of many Lamborghini-branded smartphones from Oppo.

tags


latest videos

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope
Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

also see

News & Analysis

Oppo Find X revealed: Here is Android's iPhone X… done better

Jun 19, 2018

News & Analysis

A new Oppo Find X image leak hints at curved screen and Android 9.0 support

Jun 15, 2018

science

science

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

science

New test lets patients with breast cancer know if chemotherapy can be avoided

Jun 19, 2018

science

Ebola: How Gabon built an ultra-secure facility to study world's deadliest viruses

Jun 19, 2018

science

Possible to restrict progression of Huntington’s disease, says DU research

Jun 19, 2018