19:15 (IST)

While Hardy Sandhu performs, here's what we expect from the Oppo F17

The Oppo F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely come in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver colour options.

The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams.

The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras.

For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera.

The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.