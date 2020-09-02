19:44 (IST)
A recap of Oppo F17 Pro specifications and features
tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2020 20:05:12 IST
The Oppo F17 and F17 Pro have been teased to sport a punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup.
Oppo F17 specifications revealed The price and availability of the smartphone is yet to be announced.
The Oppo F17 Pro pre-orders will start today The smartphone will go on its first sale on 7 September. Oppo F17 has not be launched in India today.
The Oppo F17 Pro launched at Rs 22,990
Oppo Enco W51 TWS earbuds launched at Rs 4,999 They will be available starting 7 September.
The Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro is 7.48 mm thick
The Oppo F17 series runs on Android 11-based ColorOS
The Oppo F17 comes in three colour options
The Oppo F17 series comes with 30 W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 Oppo claims that with a 5-minute charge, the phone can last for 4 hours.
Rapper Raftaar is now performing
Oppo F17 Pro expected specifications The Oppo F17 Pro is expected to feature up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It will likely be powered by a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC. This smartphone is believed to come with a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 48 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be of 16 MP. The phone will likely be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.
While Hardy Sandhu performs, here's what we expect from the Oppo F17 The Oppo F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely come in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver colour options. The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams. The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera. The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.
Hardy Sandhu is on stage. Oppo kab aaega?
It's a music launch, alright!
The Oppo F17 Series launch event is now live...
The launch event will go live at 7 pm IST Oppo will be streaming the event on all of its social media platform.
The Oppo F17 and F17 Pro are expected to come with a 4,000 mAh battery and a 30 W VOOC Flash charge support.
Oppo has already revealed... Ahead of the launch, Oppo teasers have revealed that the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro will feature a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup at the back.
Oppo touts the F17 series smartphones to be the sleekest phones of 2020
Along with the F17 series, Oppo will also be launching the Enco W51 TWS earbuds
Oppo is hosting a "music event" today for the launch of the F17 series At the event, artists Raftaar and Hardy Sandhu are scheduled to perform.
Oppo F17 series launching in India today Welcome to the liveblog! Oppo is launching the F17 and F17 Pro in India today. The event will kick off at 7 pm. Stay tuned for the smallest of the updates from the launch event.
Oppo F17 specifications revealed
The price and availability of the smartphone is yet to be announced.
The Oppo F17 Pro pre-orders will start today
The smartphone will go on its first sale on 7 September.
Oppo F17 has not be launched in India today.
The Oppo F17 Pro launched at Rs 22,990
Oppo Enco W51 TWS earbuds launched at Rs 4,999
They will be available starting 7 September.
The Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro is 7.48 mm thick
The Oppo F17 series runs on Android 11-based ColorOS
The Oppo F17 comes in three colour options
The Oppo F17 series comes with 30 W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0
Oppo claims that with a 5-minute charge, the phone can last for 4 hours.
Rapper Raftaar is now performing
Oppo F17 Pro expected specifications
The Oppo F17 Pro is expected to feature up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It will likely be powered by a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC.
This smartphone is believed to come with a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 48 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be of 16 MP.
The phone will likely be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.
While Hardy Sandhu performs, here's what we expect from the Oppo F17
The Oppo F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely come in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver colour options.
The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams.
The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras.
For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera.
The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.
Hardy Sandhu is on stage.
Oppo kab aaega?
It's a music launch, alright!
The Oppo F17 Series launch event is now live...
The launch event will go live at 7 pm IST
Oppo will be streaming the event on all of its social media platform.
The Oppo F17 and F17 Pro are expected to come with a 4,000 mAh battery and a 30 W VOOC Flash charge support.
Oppo has already revealed...
Ahead of the launch, Oppo teasers have revealed that the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro will feature a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup at the back.
Oppo touts the F17 series smartphones to be the sleekest phones of 2020
Slay with sleekness, keep it light! ☁️☁️— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 27, 2020
It’s time to #FlauntItYourWay with #OPPOF17Pro, the sleekest phone of 2020, with 7.48mm thin and 164g light body. Excited? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kwhvaimkZf
Along with the F17 series, Oppo will also be launching the Enco W51 TWS earbuds
Excited for the Flauntastic Online Music Launch? 🙌🏽— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 31, 2020
Let’s make it more exciting! Join our YouTube live stream on Sep 2 at 7pm for a surprise LIVE contest - there are 17 #OPPOF17Pro and 170 #OPPOEncoW51 True Wireless Headphones to be won! 🤩 #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/qKHivIuPUn
Oppo is hosting a "music event" today for the launch of the F17 series
At the event, artists Raftaar and Hardy Sandhu are scheduled to perform.
Get ready to vibe 🤙🏼 with megastars like @raftaarmusic and @HARRDYSANDHU as OPPO F17 Series presents the First Ever Flauntastic Online Music Launch! 🎙️🎫— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 27, 2020
So, what are you waiting for? Put on your dancing shoes and join us LIVE on 2nd September at 7pm! 💫 #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/NPoPP0iglm
Oppo F17 series launching in India today
Welcome to the liveblog! Oppo is launching the F17 and F17 Pro in India today. The event will kick off at 7 pm. Stay tuned for the smallest of the updates from the launch event.
Oppo is scheduled to host a launch event at 7 pm IST today where it will unveil the new Oppo F17 series. The series will likely include two smartphones – Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro.
The teasers have already confirmed that the smartphones will sport a punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup.
The company has also announced that it will launch Oppo Enco W51 TWS earbuds at the event today.
The Oppo F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely come in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver colour options.
The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams.
The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras.
For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera.
The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.
As for the Oppo F17 Pro, reports suggest that the smartphone will feature up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It will be powered by a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC and comes in three colour options - Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.
This device too comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, sporting a 48 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be of 16 MP.
The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology and weighs 164 grams. The device measures 160.14x 73.7x7.48mm.
