Wednesday, August 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F17, F17 Pro to launch in India on 2 September; details leaked ahead of launch

The Oppo F17 series launch is scheduled to kick off on 2 September at 7 pm IST.


FP TrendingAug 26, 2020 13:42:11 IST

Oppo has sent out invites for the launch of the Oppo F17 series in India on 2 September. The event will kick off at 7 pm IST, and will be an 'Online Music launch'. The launch event will be live-streamed on Oppo's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro to launch in India on 2 September; details leaked ahead of launch

Oppo F17 series to launch in India on 2 September. Image: Oppo

The F17 and F17 Pro are touted as the company's sleekest smartphones.

Ahead of the launch, details about the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

Oppo F17: Expected specifications

According to the tipster, Oppo F17 will come with a Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone will have up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and will be available in three variants - Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver.

The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams.

The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras.

For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera.

The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.

Oppo F17 Pro: Expected specifications

As for the Oppo F17 Pro, the tipster claims that the smartphone will feature up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It will be powered by a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC and comes in three colour options - Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

This device too comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, sporting a 48 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be of 16 MP.

The phone packs 4,000 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology and weighs 164 grams. The device measures 160.14x 73.7x7.48mm.

Last week it was revealed that Oppo is all geared up for the launch of the F17 Pro which the smartphone manufacturer has touted as being the sleekest phone of 2020. The device is thinner than the Oppo Reno4 Pro global variant which is one of the lightest phones by the company. It was also revealed that the phone may be priced within Rs 25,000.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro to launch in India soon, expected to be priced below Rs 25,000

Aug 21, 2020
Oppo F17 Pro to launch in India soon, expected to be priced below Rs 25,000
Oppo Watch review: The fusion of ColorOS and Wear OS is not a good one

Oppo Watch

Oppo Watch review: The fusion of ColorOS and Wear OS is not a good one

Aug 26, 2020
OPPO A53 launch highlights: Pricing starts at Rs 12,990, powerbank launched at Rs 1,299

OPPO A53

OPPO A53 launch highlights: Pricing starts at Rs 12,990, powerbank launched at Rs 1,299

Aug 25, 2020
Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

Aug 25, 2020
Oppo A53 with triple rear camera setup to launch in India today: All we know so far

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 with triple rear camera setup to launch in India today: All we know so far

Aug 25, 2020
Oppo A53 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999, to go on sale today

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999, to go on sale today

Aug 25, 2020

science

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020