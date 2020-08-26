FP Trending

Oppo has sent out invites for the launch of the Oppo F17 series in India on 2 September. The event will kick off at 7 pm IST, and will be an 'Online Music launch'. The launch event will be live-streamed on Oppo's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The F17 and F17 Pro are touted as the company's sleekest smartphones.

The most flauntastic moment is finally here!

Presenting the First Ever Flauntastic Online Music Launch of #OPPOF17Pro, with performances by some of our favourite artists!

Join us LIVE on September 2, 7PM. #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/teGluzkS6V — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 26, 2020

Ahead of the launch, details about the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

Oppo F17: Expected specifications

According to the tipster, Oppo F17 will come with a Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone will have up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and will be available in three variants - Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver.

The device will reportedly sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and weighs 163 grams.

The Oppo F17 is believed to come with a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood with 30W Flash Charge support. The leak further claims that the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup on the rear that will include a 16 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP cameras.

For selfies, the smartphone is expected to have a 16 MP front camera.

The Oppo F17 will measure 159.8x72.8x7.45mm.

OPPO F17 Specifications: -6.44" sAMOLED FHD+ Waterdrop Notch Display

-Snapdragon 662

-6+128GB

-Main Camera: 16+8+2+2MP

-Front: 16MP

-4,000mAH & 30W VOOC Flash Charge

-159.8x72.8x7.45mm, 163g

-Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver What do you think?#OPPOF17 #OPPOF17Pro pic.twitter.com/qGgsQ35UIu — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 23, 2020

Oppo F17 Pro: Expected specifications

As for the Oppo F17 Pro, the tipster claims that the smartphone will feature up to 8 GB RAM and 12 GB storage. It will be powered by a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC and comes in three colour options - Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

This device too comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, sporting a 48 MP, 8 MP, and two 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be of 16 MP.

The phone packs 4,000 mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology and weighs 164 grams. The device measures 160.14x 73.7x7.48mm.

OPPO F17 Pro Specifications: -6.43" Super AMOLED FHD+ Punch-Hole Display

-Mediatek Helio P95

-8+128GB

-Main Camera: 48+8+2+2MP

-Front: 16MP+Depth

-4,000mAH & 30W VOOC Flash Charge

-160.14x73.7x7.48mm, 164g

-Matte Black, Magic Blue, Metallic White What do you think?#OPPOF17Pro pic.twitter.com/dwdZPWvgZl — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 23, 2020

Last week it was revealed that Oppo is all geared up for the launch of the F17 Pro which the smartphone manufacturer has touted as being the sleekest phone of 2020. The device is thinner than the Oppo Reno4 Pro global variant which is one of the lightest phones by the company. It was also revealed that the phone may be priced within Rs 25,000.