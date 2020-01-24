Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
Oppo F15 with 48 MP rear camera setup goes on sale today on Amazon and Flipkart

Oppo F15 is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffJan 24, 2020 10:10:06 IST

The first smartphone that Oppo launched this year is Oppo F15 (First impressions) and today it is going on sale for the first time. If we look at the highlights of this device, it will probably come down to two things: its 48 MP quad-camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. The smartphone is a part of the companies F series that also includes Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro (Review) and so on.

Oppo F15 pricing, sale offers

Oppo F15 comes in just one storage variant — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 19,990. It is available in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants. It is now available for purchase today on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retailers as well.

Oppo F15 with 48 MP rear camera setup goes on sale today on Amazon and Flipkart

Oppo F15 has a tall-ish design. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

As for the sale offers, Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Axis Bank credit and debit cards EMI. Oppo is also offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Oppo F15 specifications

Oppo F15 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display that has a waterdrop notch at the top. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on Color OS 6 based on Android-9 Pie. Oppo F15 is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the camera department, it has a 16 MP camera for selfies. At the back, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens, and 2 MP macro lens.

Oppo F15 display

In terms of battery, it is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. The company also boasts that in just a five-minute charge, it can give up to 2-hour of talk time. Oppo F15 also sports a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Type-C port at the bottom.

