tech2 News Staff

Another day, another smartphone launch. This time, Oppo is targeting the sub-20K segment of budget smartphones. The Oppo F15 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC and it comes only in one 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration. It’s priced at Rs 19,990 and it will be available in two colour variants including Lightning Black and Unicorn White.

There are several options in this segment where phones from Redmi and Realme have released phones with powerful hardware. While the Redmi K20 is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, the recently launched Realme X2 (first impressions) uses the slightly upgraded Snapdragon 730G. Hence, the comparison is clear between these three devices. To bring in some more diversity from other manufacturers, we added the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the Vivo Z1Pro in the mix.

Smartphone Oppo F15 Realme X2 Redmi K20 Samsung Galaxy M40 Vivo Z1Pro Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.4 6.39 6.3 6.53 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Super AMOLED PLS TFT LCD IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 RAM 8 GB 4/6/8 GB 6 GB 6 GB 4/6 GB Internal storage 128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 128 GB 64/128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB (dedicated) Yes, Up to 256 GB (dedicated) No Yes, Up to 1 TB (shared) Yes, Up to 256 GB (dedicated) Rear camera 48 MP f/1.79 (primary), 8 MP f/2.25 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (portrait), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 64 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.3 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (macro), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 48 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.4 (telephoto), 13 MP f/2.4 (ultrawide) 32 MP f/1.7 (primary), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5 MP f/2.2 (depth) 16 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) Front Camera 16 MP f/2.0 32 MP f/2.0 20 MP f/2.2 (pop-up) 16 MP f/2.0 32 MP f/2.0 OS Version Android 9 Pie (ColorOS 6.1.2) Android 9 Pie (ColorOS 6) Android 9 Pie (MIUI 11) Android 9 Pie (OneUI) Android 9.0 Pie (Funtouch 9) Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display In-display Rear-mounted Rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Battery (mAh) 4,000 4,000 4,000 3,500 5,000 Fast charging VOOC 3.0 (20 W) VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30 W) Yes (18 W) Yes (15 W) Yes (18 W) Colours Lightning Black, Unicorn White Pearl White, Pearl Blue, Pearl Green Carbon Black, Red Flame, Glacier Blue, Pearl White Seawater Black, Midnight Blue, Cocktail Orange Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Prices in India Rs 19,990 Starting at Rs 16,999 Starting at Rs 19,999 Rs 17,990 Starting at Rs 12,990

Conclusion

When compared to the same RAM and storage configuration, on paper, the Realme X2 offers the best value for money. It goes on to offer more value on the 4 GB variant that goes for Rs 16,999. Whereas for the Oppo F15, it doesn’t really offer anything extra. It will be interesting to test whether the Helio P70 performs better or on par with the Snapdragon 730G on the Realme X2. The quad-camera system on the rear will also be put up for in-depth testing. In our first impressions, it does seem to perform well but we'll reserve our final verdict for later. Stay tuned.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.