Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1Pro: New under-20K fighter

The Oppo F15 comes with a quad-camera setup and it’s powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 17:20:21 IST

Another day, another smartphone launch. This time, Oppo is targeting the sub-20K segment of budget smartphones. The Oppo F15 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC and it comes only in one 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration. It’s priced at Rs 19,990 and it will be available in two colour variants including Lightning Black and Unicorn White.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Redmi K20 vs Galaxy M40 vs Vivo Z1Pro: New under-20K fighter

Oppo F15 has a tall-ish design. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

There are several options in this segment where phones from Redmi and Realme have released phones with powerful hardware. While the Redmi K20 is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, the recently launched Realme X2 (first impressions) uses the slightly upgraded Snapdragon 730G. Hence, the comparison is clear between these three devices. To bring in some more diversity from other manufacturers, we added the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the Vivo Z1Pro in the mix.

Smartphone Oppo F15 Realme X2 Redmi K20 Samsung Galaxy M40 Vivo Z1Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.4 6.39 6.3 6.53
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Super AMOLED PLS TFT LCD IPS LCD
Processor MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon  712
RAM 8 GB 4/6/8 GB 6 GB 6 GB 4/6 GB
Internal storage 128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 128 GB 64/128 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB (dedicated) Yes, Up to 256 GB (dedicated) No Yes, Up to 1 TB (shared) Yes, Up to 256 GB (dedicated)
Rear camera 48 MP f/1.79 (primary), 8 MP f/2.25 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (portrait), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 64 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.3 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (macro), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 48 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.4 (telephoto), 13 MP f/2.4 (ultrawide) 32 MP f/1.7 (primary), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5 MP f/2.2 (depth) 16 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth)
Front Camera 16 MP f/2.0 32 MP f/2.0 20 MP f/2.2 (pop-up) 16 MP f/2.0 32 MP f/2.0
OS Version Android 9 Pie (ColorOS 6.1.2) Android 9 Pie (ColorOS 6) Android 9 Pie (MIUI 11) Android 9 Pie (OneUI) Android 9.0 Pie (Funtouch 9)
Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display In-display Rear-mounted Rear-mounted
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Battery (mAh) 4,000 4,000 4,000 3,500 5,000
Fast charging VOOC 3.0 (20 W) VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30 W) Yes (18 W) Yes (15 W) Yes (18 W)
Colours Lightning Black, Unicorn White Pearl White, Pearl Blue, Pearl Green Carbon Black, Red Flame, Glacier Blue, Pearl White Seawater Black, Midnight Blue, Cocktail Orange Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black
Prices in India Rs 19,990 Starting at Rs 16,999 Starting at Rs 19,999 Rs 17,990 Starting at Rs 12,990

Conclusion

When compared to the same RAM and storage configuration, on paper, the Realme X2 offers the best value for money. It goes on to offer more value on the 4 GB variant that goes for Rs 16,999. Whereas for the Oppo F15, it doesn’t really offer anything extra. It will be interesting to test whether the Helio P70 performs better or on par with the Snapdragon 730G on the Realme X2. The quad-camera system on the rear will also be put up for in-depth testing. In our first impressions, it does seem to perform well but we'll reserve our final verdict for later. Stay tuned.

