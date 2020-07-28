FP Trending

Oppo has started rolling out ColorOS 7 on Oppo F15 (First Impressions) and its China version Oppo A91. As per a report by XDA Developers, ColorOS 7 comes with the latest features that Google rolled out with Android 10 including dark mode and full-screen gestures.

The report said that the smartphone manufacturer has completely revised its custom skin and integrated it on top of Android 10, enabling the users to get a cleaner UI, redesigned iconography, optimised Game Space.

(Also read: Oppo F15 review: Looks good (on paper), has great battery, but it's no powerhouse)

As per ColorsOS community page, the target version for the OPPO F15/A91 is tagged as CPH2001PUEX_11.C.11, and is available for download in India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Malay, Vietnam, Russia, Kazakhstan.

Users running ColorOS 6 based CPH2001PUEX_11.A.33/A.35 builds will receive the OTA prompt on their smartphones right.

You can also manually get the update by clicking on Settings and then going to Software Updates, or on Trial Version from the gear menu.

The update has improved one-handed operation and optimised 3-finger screenshot, added screenshot settings, and enhanced screenshot preview floating window.

It has also added focus mode, all new charging animation, included talkback floating prompts for accessibility, improved system pre-loaded ringtones.

As for games, the update has boosted visual interaction and startup animation.

The update has also optimised the Camera UI for better user experience and also enhanced the Timer UI and sound.

Oppo F15 was released in India at the start of this year. The smartphone has a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back and a 16 MP selfie camera.

Apart from this, the device has 8 GB RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Oppo smartphone comes in two colour variants — Lightning Black and Unicorn White. It has a 6.2-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, which has good colours and is bright enough to be legible even in sunlight.

Oppo F15 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Running the device is Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.