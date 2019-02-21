Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F11 Pro with 48 MP camera likely to debut in India on 5 March

Oppo F11 Pro confirmed to sport a 3D gradient casing, 48 MP rear camera and a pop-up selfie camera.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 17:59:22 IST

Oppo F11 Pro, the new F-series smartphone from the company has been heavily teased this past week. The Chinese handset maker recently brought its mid-range Oppo K1 to the Indian market and it now seems to be gearing up for the launch of the new Oppo F11 Pro in the country.

Representational image Oppo R17 Pro. Image: Oppo

Representational image Oppo R17 Pro. Image: Oppo

As per reports, Oppo has sent out invites for the F11 Pro debut in India. The smartphone launch event is said to be held in Mumbai early next month on 5 March. The launch timing and exact details about the venue haven’t been revealed yet.

Oppo has earlier confirmed that the new F11 Pro will have a 3D gradient casing and feature a 48 MP rear camera.  The smartphone will have a motorised front-facing camera that could be identical to the one found on Vivo Nex or the newly launched Vivo V11 Pro.

The company reportedly said that the ‘exclusive’ AI Ultra-Clear Engine will enable the functioning of a Super Night Mode. The mode will likely help optimising image stabilisation during long exposure and low-light scenarios.

In addition to the camera features, the design of the Oppo F11 Pro was revealed in a leaked hands-on video. The video posted by SlashLeaks showed the front and back side of the device in all its glory. The 4-second video showed off the supposed F11 Pro featuring dual rear cameras which are aligned vertically at the centre.

Unlike the Oppo K1 that has an in-display fingerprint sensor, the new F-series smartphone seems to opt for a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead. Up front, the phone is seen featuring a negligible bottom chin and a notch-free display.

As for the specifications, reports suggest that the Oppo F11 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. The phone is expected to support Oppo’s proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

also see

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro coming soon with 48 MP camera, 'Brilliant Portrait in low light'

Feb 14, 2019

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo teases the upcoming F11 Pro's pop-up selfie camera, dual-rear camera

Feb 16, 2019

science

JAXA's Hayabusa-2 hours away from its first landing attempt to mine asteroid Ryugu

Feb 21, 2019

White Dwarf

Oldest, coldest known white dwarf with many rings discovered by citizen scientist

Feb 21, 2019

Wildlife & Conservation

Giant tortoise species feared extinct for 113 years seen on remote Galapagos island

Feb 21, 2019

Astrobiology

Custom-made 'astrocomb' tool to help scientists hunt for exoplanets, alien life

Feb 21, 2019