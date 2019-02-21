tech2 News Staff

Oppo F11 Pro, the new F-series smartphone from the company has been heavily teased this past week. The Chinese handset maker recently brought its mid-range Oppo K1 to the Indian market and it now seems to be gearing up for the launch of the new Oppo F11 Pro in the country.

As per reports, Oppo has sent out invites for the F11 Pro debut in India. The smartphone launch event is said to be held in Mumbai early next month on 5 March. The launch timing and exact details about the venue haven’t been revealed yet.

Oppo has earlier confirmed that the new F11 Pro will have a 3D gradient casing and feature a 48 MP rear camera. The smartphone will have a motorised front-facing camera that could be identical to the one found on Vivo Nex or the newly launched Vivo V11 Pro.

The company reportedly said that the ‘exclusive’ AI Ultra-Clear Engine will enable the functioning of a Super Night Mode. The mode will likely help optimising image stabilisation during long exposure and low-light scenarios.

In addition to the camera features, the design of the Oppo F11 Pro was revealed in a leaked hands-on video. The video posted by SlashLeaks showed the front and back side of the device in all its glory. The 4-second video showed off the supposed F11 Pro featuring dual rear cameras which are aligned vertically at the centre.

Unlike the Oppo K1 that has an in-display fingerprint sensor, the new F-series smartphone seems to opt for a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead. Up front, the phone is seen featuring a negligible bottom chin and a notch-free display.

As for the specifications, reports suggest that the Oppo F11 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. The phone is expected to support Oppo’s proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.