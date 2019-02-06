Kshitij Pujari Feb 06, 2019 13:41:10 IST
The Oppo K1 has been announced in India starting at a price of Rs 16,990 and one of its main features is that it comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, which is unheard of in the under Rs 20,000 bracket. The phone also features a waterdrop-notch along with a dual-camera setup at the back. The phone comes in Astral Blue, Piano Black colour variants. The phone will go on sale starting from 12 February on Flipkart.
The specs of the phone tell us that the Oppo K1 has the Realme 2 Pro, Mi A2 and the Honor 8X in its crosshairs. The Poco F1 is also in a similar price bracket as the Oppo K1 but on paper, it is apparent that the former is quite ahead of the latter. So let's have a look at what kind of competition will the Oppo K11 receive based on specifications.
|Smartphone
|Oppo K1
|Realme 2 Pro
|Honor 8X
|Mi A2
|Poco F1
|Display Size (inch)
|6.4
|6.3
|6.5
|6.0
|6.18
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2310
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2160
|1080 x 2246
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|398
|409
|397
|403
|403
|Display Type
|Optic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions (mm)
|158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4
|156.7 x 74 x 8.5
|160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8
|158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3
|155.5 x 75.2 x 8.8
|Weight (g)
|156
|174
|175
|166
|180
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Kirin 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
|4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
|4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
|4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|GPU
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G51
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|4 GB
|4/6/8 GB
|4/6 GB
|4/6 GB
|6/8 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|64 GB
|64/128 GB
|64/128 GB
|64/128 GB
|64/128/256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|No
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|No
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Face unlock, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass,
|Rear Camera
|16 MP, f/1.7;
2 MP, f/2.4,
|16 MP, f/1.7
2 MP
|20 MP, f/1.8,
2 MP
|12 MP, f/1.8,
20 MP, f/1.8,
|12MP f/1.9, 5 MP f/2.0
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Front Camera
|25 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.2
|20 MP f/1.7
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps,
|1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps
|Flash
|LED
|Dual-LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|OS Version
|Android 8.1
|Android Pie 9.0
|Android Oreo 8.1
|Android Pie 9.0
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Bixby/Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|NFC
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Rear button
|3.5 mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|USB Type
|microUSB
|microUSB
|microUSB
|Type-C
|Type-C
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 3.1
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3,600
|3,500
|3,750
|3,000
|4,000
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Colours
|Astral Blue, Piano Black
|Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue
|Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Rose Gold
|Rosso Red, Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Armoured
|Prices in India
|Rs 16,990
|Starting Rs 12,990
|Starting Rs 14,999
|Starting Rs 13,999
|Starting Rs 19,990
Conclusion
So for a price of Rs 16,990 , does the Oppo K1 offer a significant challenge to the likes of Xiaomi, Honor or Asus? In most cases the specs are more or less the same but with my experience of the Kirin 710 on the Honor 8X, I'm inclined to believe that the Snapdragon 660 in the K1 might lag behind. Of course, spending a couple of extra thousand dollars will make the Poco F1 available, which is widely considered the most value for money smartphone in the mid-range category. A full review of the device will reveal in detail so stay tuned for that.
