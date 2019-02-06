Kshitij Pujari

The Oppo K1 has been announced in India starting at a price of Rs 16,990 and one of its main features is that it comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, which is unheard of in the under Rs 20,000 bracket. The phone also features a waterdrop-notch along with a dual-camera setup at the back. The phone comes in Astral Blue, Piano Black colour variants. The phone will go on sale starting from 12 February on Flipkart.

The specs of the phone tell us that the Oppo K1 has the Realme 2 Pro, Mi A2 and the Honor 8X in its crosshairs. The Poco F1 is also in a similar price bracket as the Oppo K1 but on paper, it is apparent that the former is quite ahead of the latter. So let's have a look at what kind of competition will the Oppo K11 receive based on specifications.

Smartphone Oppo K1 Realme 2 Pro Honor 8X Mi A2 Poco F1 Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.3 6.5 6.0 6.18 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2310 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2160 1080 x 2246 Pixel Density (PPI) 398 409 397 403 403 Display Type Optic AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions (mm) 158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4 156.7 x 74 x 8.5 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 155.5 x 75.2 x 8.8 Weight (g) 156 174 175 166 180 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver GPU Adreno 512 Adreno 512 Mali-G51 Adreno 512 Adreno 630 RAM 4 GB 4/6/8 GB 4/6 GB 4/6 GB 6/8 GB Ruggedness — — — — — On-Board Memory 64 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128/256 GB Expandable Memory No Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 512 GB Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face unlock, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Rear Camera 16 MP, f/1.7;

2 MP, f/2.4, 16 MP, f/1.7

2 MP 20 MP, f/1.8,

2 MP 12 MP, f/1.8,

20 MP, f/1.8, 12MP f/1.9, 5 MP f/2.0 Optical Image Stabilization No Yes No Yes Yes Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Front Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.2 20 MP f/1.7 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED LED OS Version Android 8.1 Android Pie 9.0 Android Oreo 8.1 Android Pie 9.0 Android 8.1 Oreo AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Bixby/Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX NFC Yes No Yes No Yes Infrared No No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button 3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio No No No Yes No USB Type microUSB microUSB microUSB Type-C Type-C USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,600 3,500 3,750 3,000 4,000 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Colours Astral Blue, Piano Black Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue Black, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Rose Gold Rosso Red, Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Armoured Prices in India Rs 16,990 Starting Rs 12,990 Starting Rs 14,999 Starting Rs 13,999 Starting Rs 19,990

Conclusion

So for a price of Rs 16,990 , does the Oppo K1 offer a significant challenge to the likes of Xiaomi, Honor or Asus? In most cases the specs are more or less the same but with my experience of the Kirin 710 on the Honor 8X, I'm inclined to believe that the Snapdragon 660 in the K1 might lag behind. Of course, spending a couple of extra thousand dollars will make the Poco F1 available, which is widely considered the most value for money smartphone in the mid-range category. A full review of the device will reveal in detail so stay tuned for that.

