Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Mi A2 vs Honor 8X: Is there a new mid-range champion?

The Oppo K1 has the Realme 2 Pro, Mi A2 and the Honor 8X in its crosshairs.

Kshitij Pujari Feb 06, 2019 13:41:10 IST

The Oppo K1 has been announced in India starting at a price of Rs 16,990 and one of its main features is that it comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, which is unheard of in the under Rs 20,000 bracket. The phone also features a waterdrop-notch along with a dual-camera setup at the back. The phone comes in Astral Blue, Piano Black colour variants. The phone will go on sale starting from 12 February on Flipkart.

Oppo K1 launched in India starting at Rs ....... Image: Oppo China

The specs of the phone tell us that the Oppo K1 has the Realme 2 ProMi A2 and the Honor 8X in its crosshairs. The Poco F1 is also in a similar price bracket as the Oppo K1 but on paper, it is apparent that the former is quite ahead of the latter.  So let's have a look at what kind of competition will the Oppo K11 receive based on specifications.

Smartphone Oppo K1 Realme 2 Pro Honor 8X Mi A2 Poco F1
Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.3 6.5 6.0 6.18
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2310 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2160 1080 x 2246
Pixel Density (PPI) 398 409 397 403 403
Display Type Optic AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions (mm) 158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4 156.7 x 74 x 8.5 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 155.5 x 75.2 x 8.8
Weight (g) 156 174 175 166 180
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
GPU Adreno 512 Adreno 512 Mali-G51 Adreno 512 Adreno 630
RAM 4 GB 4/6/8 GB 4/6 GB 4/6 GB 6/8 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 64 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128/256 GB
Expandable Memory No Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 512 GB
Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face unlock, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass,
Rear Camera 16 MP, f/1.7;
2 MP, f/2.4,		 16 MP, f/1.7
2 MP		 20 MP, f/1.8,
2 MP		 12 MP, f/1.8,
20 MP, f/1.8,		 12MP f/1.9, 5 MP f/2.0
Optical Image Stabilization No Yes No Yes Yes
Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus
Front Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.2 20 MP f/1.7
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps
Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED LED
OS Version Android 8.1 Android Pie 9.0 Android Oreo 8.1 Android Pie 9.0 Android 8.1 Oreo
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Bixby/Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
NFC Yes No Yes No Yes
Infrared No No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button
3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio No No No Yes No
USB Type microUSB microUSB microUSB Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 3,600 3,500 3,750 3,000 4,000
Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Colours Astral Blue, Piano Black Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue Black, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Rose Gold Rosso Red, Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Armoured
Prices in India Rs 16,990 Starting Rs 12,990 Starting Rs 14,999 Starting  Rs 13,999 Starting Rs 19,990

Conclusion

So for a price of Rs 16,990 , does the Oppo K1 offer a significant challenge to the likes of Xiaomi, Honor or Asus? In most cases the specs are more or less the same but with my experience of the Kirin 710 on the Honor 8X, I'm inclined to believe that the Snapdragon 660 in the K1 might lag behind. Of course, spending a couple of extra thousand dollars will make the Poco F1 available, which is widely considered the most value for money smartphone in the mid-range category. A full review of the device will reveal in detail so stay tuned for that.

