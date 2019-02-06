Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 660 SoC launched at Rs 16,990

Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India at Rs 16,990, the phone will go on sale from 12 February

Tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 13:03:12 IST

Oppo’s new smartphone, the Oppo K1 has arrived in India, five months following its debut in China. The new K series phone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 16,990 It will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart starting 12 February.

Oppo K1 launched in India starting at Rs ....... Image: Oppo China

Oppo K1 launched in India at Rs 16,990. Image: Oppo China

Oppo K1 India price, launch offers

The Oppo K1 has been announced in India in a single variant. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990.

As for the launch offers, Oppo K1 will bundle 90 percent buyback value on Flipkart, no cost EMI, and 10 percent discount on Citi Bank credit and debit cards.

Oppo K1 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the new Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with facial recognition support. At the back, the Oppo K1 has dual camera arranged horizontally along with an LED flash module located on the right side. The phone flaunts a dual tone gradient back panel with an Oppo branding inscribed at the centre. Under the hood sits the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the same chipset found on the Realme 2 Pro. The chipset is paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics rendition.

In terms of camera, Oppo K1 features a 16 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 2 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 25 MP camera to carry out the selfie job.

On the software front, it runs the proprietary Color OS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery. Considering its price and specs, the new Oppo K1 will compete against the likes of Realme 2 Pro, Mi A2, and Honor 8X that fall in the similar price segment. The phone will be available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour option.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Oppo k1

Oppo K1 launch in India updates: Priced at Rs 16,990, will be available starting 12 February

Feb 06, 2019

Oppo

Oppo K1 with an in-display fingerprint sensor likely to debut in India soon

Jan 30, 2019

Oppo

Oppo K1 with in-display scanner to launch today: Here's all you need to know

Feb 05, 2019

Oppo K1

Oppo K1 to launch in India today at 12 pm: When and where to watch live stream

Feb 06, 2019

oppo k1

Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor to launch in India on 6 February at 12 pm

Feb 01, 2019

Oppo

Oppo to launch a mid-range smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner soon

Jan 29, 2019

science

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019

Clean Energy

Strong energy policies could help establish India as a leader in renewable energy

Feb 06, 2019

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019