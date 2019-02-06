Tech2 News Staff

Oppo’s new smartphone, the Oppo K1 has arrived in India, five months following its debut in China. The new K series phone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 16,990 It will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart starting 12 February.

Oppo K1 India price, launch offers

The Oppo K1 has been announced in India in a single variant. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990.

As for the launch offers, Oppo K1 will bundle 90 percent buyback value on Flipkart, no cost EMI, and 10 percent discount on Citi Bank credit and debit cards.

Oppo K1 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the new Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with facial recognition support. At the back, the Oppo K1 has dual camera arranged horizontally along with an LED flash module located on the right side. The phone flaunts a dual tone gradient back panel with an Oppo branding inscribed at the centre. Under the hood sits the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the same chipset found on the Realme 2 Pro. The chipset is paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics rendition.

In terms of camera, Oppo K1 features a 16 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 2 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 25 MP camera to carry out the selfie job.

On the software front, it runs the proprietary Color OS 5.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery. Considering its price and specs, the new Oppo K1 will compete against the likes of Realme 2 Pro, Mi A2, and Honor 8X that fall in the similar price segment. The phone will be available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour option.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.