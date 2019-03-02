tech2 News Staff

Just like its sister company Vivo launched a pop-up camera smartphone called V15 Pro last month, Oppo is also going to launch a similar device called the Oppo F11 Pro.

Oppo has still not embraced the hole-punch display that rivals such as Honor and Samsung have been using. The phone appears to look identical to the Vivo V15 Pro but that has nearly always been the case for some time.

Pew, Pew! The #OPPOF11Pro is coming soon, with a 90.9% screen-to-body ratio for captivating gameplay! 🔫 What’s the first game you would play? 🎮 pic.twitter.com/pEXxraMXvr — OPPO (@oppo) March 1, 2019

The company has teased the phone again on 1 March and has claimed the device has a 90.9% screen-to-body ratio of the notch-less, hole-less display. The phone has a 6.5-inch display with 1,080 x 2,340px resolution which is something that has been revealed from a detailed leak.

F11 Pro will have a 16 MP camera in the pop-up mechanism.

Oppo has earlier confirmed that the F11 Pro will have a 3D gradient casing and feature a 48 MP rear camera. The smartphone will have a motorised front-facing camera that could be identical to the one found on Vivo Nex or the newly launched Vivo V11 Pro.

The company reportedly said that the ‘exclusive’ AI Ultra-Clear Engine will enable the functioning of a Super Night Mode. The mode will likely help optimising image stabilisation during long exposure and low-light scenarios.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.