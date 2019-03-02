Saturday, March 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F11 Pro will have a 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio says company

Oppo has earlier confirmed that the F11 Pro will have a 3D gradient casing.

tech2 News Staff Mar 02, 2019 13:17:51 IST

Just like its sister company Vivo launched a pop-up camera smartphone called V15 Pro last month, Oppo is also going to launch a similar device called the Oppo  F11 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro. Image: Twitter

Oppo F11 Pro. Image: Twitter

Oppo has still not embraced the hole-punch display that rivals such as Honor and Samsung have been using. The phone appears to look identical to the Vivo V15 Pro but that has nearly always been the case for some time.

The company has teased the phone again on 1 March and has claimed the device has a 90.9% screen-to-body ratio of the notch-less, hole-less display.  The phone has a 6.5-inch display with 1,080 x 2,340px resolution which is something that has been revealed from a detailed leak.

F11 Pro will have a 16 MP camera in the pop-up mechanism.

Oppo has earlier confirmed that the F11 Pro will have a 3D gradient casing and feature a 48 MP rear camera. The smartphone will have a motorised front-facing camera that could be identical to the one found on Vivo Nex or the newly launched Vivo V11 Pro.

The company reportedly said that the ‘exclusive’ AI Ultra-Clear Engine will enable the functioning of a Super Night Mode. The mode will likely help optimising image stabilisation during long exposure and low-light scenarios.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 4 | All About Grenades

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 4 | All About Grenades
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro with 48 MP camera likely to debut in India on 5 March

Feb 21, 2019

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo teases the upcoming F11 Pro's pop-up selfie camera, dual-rear camera

Feb 16, 2019

OPPO F11 Pro: The new superhero in town!

Feb 28, 2019

Vivo

Vivo V15 Pro takes on the Nokia 8.1, Poco F1 and the OnePlus 6T: Specs battle

Feb 21, 2019

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 Pro to launch on 20 February: Here's how you can watch the event live

Feb 19, 2019

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro review: At Rs 28,990 you get a great design and camera, but UI is lacking

Feb 20, 2019

science

SpaceX test launch of Dragon capsule on 2 March: When and where to watch it live

Mar 02, 2019

Water Crisis

Delhi's reserves of water are drying up, could bring 'Day zero' by 2020: NITI Aayog

Mar 01, 2019

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing used to treat patient with beta thalassemia blood disorder

Mar 01, 2019

SpaceX

SpaceX new Dragon capsule to carry dummy astronaut on its maiden flight this Saturday

Mar 01, 2019