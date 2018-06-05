You are here:
Oppo announces its flagship smartphone Find X, to be launched in Paris from 19 June

News-Analysis IANS Jun 05, 2018 16:45 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday announced that its flagship smartphone "Find X" is set to be launched in Paris on June 19. This comes barely a week after the handset maker revived its "Find" series of smartphones on its website and social media channels.

Oppo Find X

"'Find X' represents OPPO's endless exploration of the ultimate future smartphone with the letter 'X', meaning the unknown, adventurous and extreme," the company said in a statement.

Notably, this would be the first device in OPPO "Find" series since "Find 7" and "Find 7A" were launched in India in June 2014. The company first released "Find X903" — the first "Find" smartphone in June 2011 with unique side-sliding qwerty keyboard design and flagship performance.

Looking back at the history of OPPO's "Find" series, the line-up featured side-sliding qwerty keyboard design smartphones and devices with thin frames and highest-definition screens.

The latest smartphone launched by the handset maker in India is "Realme 1"— its new budget smartphone range for e-commerce.

 


