Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday announced that its flagship smartphone "Find X" is set to be launched in Paris on June 19. This comes barely a week after the handset maker revived its "Find" series of smartphones on its website and social media channels.

"'Find X' represents OPPO's endless exploration of the ultimate future smartphone with the letter 'X', meaning the unknown, adventurous and extreme," the company said in a statement.

Notably, this would be the first device in OPPO "Find" series since "Find 7" and "Find 7A" were launched in India in June 2014. The company first released "Find X903" — the first "Find" smartphone in June 2011 with unique side-sliding qwerty keyboard design and flagship performance.

Looking back at the history of OPPO's "Find" series, the line-up featured side-sliding qwerty keyboard design smartphones and devices with thin frames and highest-definition screens.

The latest smartphone launched by the handset maker in India is "Realme 1"— its new budget smartphone range for e-commerce.