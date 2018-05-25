Oppo’s sub-brand RealMe 1 which was launched on 15 May will begin its sale from 12 pm today on Amazon India.

Two variants of RealMe 1 will be available. First is 6 GB+128 GB variant and the second is 3 GB+ 32 GB variant. These will available for Rs 13,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively.

RealMe1 is offering various offers on Amazon India. These include the SBI Card and Payment services which will offer a cashback of 5 percent on minimum EMI transaction of Rs 8,500. The cashback will be credited to the account of the buyer by 25 July.

Second is for the Jio users where those who buy this phone can avail a cashback of Rs 1,800 in the form of 36 vouchers on Rs 50 each. This can be availed on the first recharge which must be done by 30 September 2018.

For bibliophiles, Amazon India has also come with an offer. From 12 am on 25 May 2018 to 11.59 pm on 25 June 2018, users who would like to move to e-reading can buy the RealMe 1. They will get 80 percent off on their first Kindle eBooks with an additional Rs 300 Kindle store credit. This offer is only for those who have never bought a Kindle eBook before. This offer can be availed only once.

It is also offering no-cost EMI and a free case and screen protector.

RealMe1 is also offering a Black Diamond variant which claims to have a diamond finish cut. The RealMe 1 phones are packed with octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and are 'AI powered'.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.