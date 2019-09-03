Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
Oppo A9 2020 teasers released, reveals Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad camera setup

Oppo A9 2020 will be packed with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery and will have 8 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 09:55:46 IST

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, recently debuted the Oppo Reno 2 a few days ago and now it looks like the brand is already prepping to launch another phone: Oppo A9 2020. Its predecessor, Oppo A9, was launched in India in July this year at a price of Rs 15,490 for its sole 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

As per the Oppo Vietnam Facebook page, Oppo will be launching a new Oppo A9 next year. This smartphone will apparently feature a quad-camera setup at the back and it will include a 48 MP primary sensor. We are not yet sure if the company will be using a Sony IMX 586 sensor as it has used it in its Reno 2 series.

The successor of Oppo A9 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch display.

As for the processor, Oppo A9 2020 will be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC and will be paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The poster also reveals that Oppo A9 2020 will be packing in a whopping 5,000 mAh battery. As for the colour variants, the teaser shows off the smartphone in purple and blue. It will also feature a fingerprint sensor at the back.

As per a leak by IndiaShops, Oppo A9 2020 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a selfie camera of 16 MP. On the back, the smartphone is expected to sport a quad-camera setup with 48 MP + 8 MP+ 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The device is likely to be available in Marine Green and Space Purple and might run on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


