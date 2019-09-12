tech2 News Staff

Oppo has finally launched its budget-friendly smartphones — Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 in India. The two smartphones are the successors to the Oppo A9 and Oppo A5 that were launched in India a while back. A9 2020 and A5 2020 feature quad-camera setups at the back along with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery.

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 pricing, availability

Oppo A9 2020 is available in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at Rs 16,990 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Marine Green and Space Purple.

Oppo A5 2020 comes in two variants. The 3 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,490 and 4 GB RAM option priced at Rs 13,990. Both come with 64 GB of storage. Dazzling White and Mirror Black are the colour variants that you will get with this smartphone.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase online starting 16 September on Amazon. They will be available in offline stores from 19 September. Buyers will get a five percent cashback on HFDC bank credit cards if the purchase is made from Amazon. Reliance Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 7,050 along with 3.1 TB 4G data on a Rs 299 plan. Vodafone Idea customers will also get Rs 3,750 cashback and 250 GB additional data. As for Airtel users, they will get double data and unlimited calling at a recharge of Rs 249.

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 specs

Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and come with a Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. They both run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 and pack 5,000 mAh batteries. In terms of processor, both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

On the camera front, both smartphones sport quad-camera setups at the back with different resolution primary sensors. The A9 2020 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor whereas the other features a 12 MP primary sensor. As for the other three sensors, both smartphones have the same sensors, including an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP monochrome shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Oppo A9 2020 features a 16 MP front-facing camera whereas the A5 2020 has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both come with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Oppo A9 2020 has two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Oppo A5 2020 has 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM options along with 64 GB of internal memory.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.