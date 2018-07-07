Days after the smartphone was spotted on a TENAA listing, Oppo has just launched its latest mid-range phone, the Oppo A5 in China.

Bearing a notch and a dual-camera setup on the back, the Oppo A5 has been already listed for pre-order and sales are set to begin on 13 July. With a price tag of CNY 1500, it will likely compete with recently launched Nokia X6.

The display of the smartphone comes with a notch on the top and thin bezels on the sides. There is no fingerprint sensor on the smartphone and the device features facial recognition on the device. The power button has been placed on the right side and the volume keys sit on the left side of the device.

As mentioned in a previous leak, the Oppo A5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and comes with only 4 GB RAM for now. The TENAA listing spotted earlier did mention about a 3 GB RAM variant being available as well but Oppo has announced only one variant so far. The smartphone packs a 6.2-inch LCD display with 1520 × 720 pixel resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a massive 4,230 mAh battery unit and comes with 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

The Oppo A5 also sports a 13 MP + 2 MP rear dual-camera setup and an 8 MP front camera.

There is no word yet on whether Oppo will launch the A5 in India.