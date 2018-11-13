Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
13 November, 2018

Oppo A7 gets listed on Geekbench with two model numbers sporting a 6.2-inch display

The Oppo A7 has been spotted with two model numbers — CPH1901 and PBFM00.

Oppo had recently launched the Oppo A7X in China for CNY 2,099 (about Rs 21,00) and there have been rumours that the company might also launch an A7 version of the phone soon.

Now the Oppo A7 has been spotted on Geekbench revealing a few specifications of the phone, some of which have also been revealed through previous leaks.

The phone has been spotted with two model numbers  CPH1901 and PBFM00 and according to a report by GSMArena, there were two more model numbers seen to be listed on the benchmarking website — CPH1905 and PBFT00. There's also talk that the Oppo A7 might be called the Oppo AX7 in Singapore.

Oppo A7X. Image: Oppo China

As per another report by Nashville Chatter, all these model numbers are expected to be of the same device, but for different markets.

While all of this is still unofficial, as per the listing in Geekbench, the phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and come with 4 GB RAM. The phone is said to feature a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels.

The Oppo A7 is also expected to be powered by 4,230 mAh battery unit.

According to previous reports, in terms of camera, the device is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera is will sport a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.  The A7 will likely run on Android Oreo 8.1 coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.2.

 

