The Oppo A7 launch seems imminent now, and per some reports, the smartphone may be made official in China on 13 November.

Days ahead of the launch, some renders and promotional images of the Oppo A7 have been leaked, which reveal quite a bit about the possible design language of the device.

First spotted by AndroidPure, one leaked render of the Oppo A7 reveals the possible colour options for the smartphone. One of the options seems inspired by the Vivo X23 Star Edition phone and features green and golden colour variants with gold rims and frames.

Further, looks-wise, the Oppo A7 is bears an uncanny resemblance to the Realme 2 smartphone, with only the notch being different. It's now a waterdrop design.

As for the specifications, according to a report by MySmartPrice, the Oppo A7 is expected to be powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 chipset with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device is believed to be launched in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The smartphone is likely to come with a 6.2-inch 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone will run Color OS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A7 will reportedly sport a 13 MP sensor with LED flash + 2MP depth sensor at the back. According to leaks, a 4,230mAh battery will power the phone.