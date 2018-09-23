Sunday, September 23, 2018 Back to
23 September, 2018

Oppo A7 leaked specifications reveal 6.2-inch HD Plus display, Snapdragon 450

Oppo A7 will be run by Android Oreo 8.1 with Color OS 5.2, and have a big 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo launched a new phone, the Oppo A7X, in China on 10 September at a price of CNY 2,099 (about Rs 21,000), however, there is a rumour that the company is also launching an A7 version of the phone soon.

The Oppo A7 will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and come in two storage variants, one with 3 GB Ram and 32 GB internal storage and another with 4G B RAM and 32 GB internal storage, according to a full specification sheet released by the publication MySmartPrice. The storage will be expandable storage for both variants.

Oppo A7X. Image: Oppo China



The Oppo A7 might sport a large 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. There is no information about whether the device will have a notch a not. However, it most likely will, considering that the A7X did.

In terms of camera, the device will have a dual camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera is will sport a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity options, the Oppo A7 includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, along with E-Compass, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, G-Sensor and Acceleration Sensor. The smartphone will come with 4G VoLTE support.

Running the device will the Android Oreo 8.1 coupled with Oppo's custom with Color OS 5.2, and the phone will be powered by a big 4,230 mAh battery.

It will apparently come in Glaze Blue and Dazzling Gold options.

