Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

The Oppo A53 will feature a triple rear camera setup, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 09:40:37 IST

Oppo is scheduled to launch the Oppo A53 in India today via a virtual event.

Oppo has already teased a bunch of features that the A53 smartphone will sport. We already know that the Oppo A53 will feature a triple rear camera setup, a 90Hz refresh rate punch-hole display, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 launch: How to watch the livestream

The virtual launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Oppo will be hosting the livestream on its official YouTube channel. The webcast link is embedded below.

Oppo A53 expected specifications and features

From what we know so far, the Oppo A53 is expected to come with the same specifications as the one launched in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 640 chipset.

In terms of camera, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to feature a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.

