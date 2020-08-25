Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

The Oppo A53 will be launched in India today. The smartphone has already made its debut in the Indonesia market. Do far, Oppo has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB storage and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The smartphone will come in blue, black and white colour options.

To recall, the company recently launched Oppo A52 in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990.

Oppo A53 expected specifications and features

From what we know so far, the Oppo A53 is expected to come with the same specifications as the one launched in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 640 chipset.

In terms of camera, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to feature a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.

