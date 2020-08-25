11:48 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog!
Oppo A53 is scheduled to launch in India today. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates!
tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 11:44:47 IST
The company has confirmed that the Oppo A53 offers 128 GB storage and comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back.
The Oppo A53 will be launched in India today. The smartphone has already made its debut in the Indonesia market. Do far, Oppo has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 128 GB storage and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The smartphone will come in blue, black and white colour options.
To recall, the company recently launched Oppo A52 in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990.
From what we know so far, the Oppo A53 is expected to come with the same specifications as the one launched in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 640 chipset.
In terms of camera, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to feature a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.
