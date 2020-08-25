Tuesday, August 25, 2020Back to
Oppo A53 with triple rear camera setup to launch in India today: All we know so far

The company has confirmed that Oppo A53 will house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 08:41:45 IST

Oppo will launch the Oppo A53 in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12:30 pm IST.

Oppo A53 will feature a triple rear camera setup that is placed in a rectangular camera module. It will come with a 90Hz refresh rate punch-hole display. It will come in a blue colour option as well. The company has also confirmed that Oppo A53 will house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo A53 teaser

Oppo A53 expected specifications

Since the smartphone is now available for pre-order in Indonesia, the India variant is expected to come with similar specifications. As per the Indonesia variant, Oppo A53 will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 640 chipset.

In terms of camera, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to feature a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.

