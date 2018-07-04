Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 July, 2018 11:40 IST

Oppo A5 with 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 450 spotted on TENNA listing: Report

Oppo A5 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display with 1520 × 720 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Oppo recently launched the first smartphone of its sub-brand, the Realme 1, to compete with Xiaomi and other brands in the budget segment. But looks like it does not want to stop making its own phones for that segment either.

The company is now expected to launch another smartphone called as Oppo A5.

A report on Chinese website Sina mentions that the Oppo A5 has been spotted on the benchmarking website TENNA. Oppo A5 as shown in the images comes with a horizontally aligned dual-camera setup on the rear side with an LED flash sitting beside the camera.

The display of the smartphone comes with a notch on the top and thin bezels on the sides. There is no fingerprint sensor seen on the the smartphone and the device is expected to feature facial recognition on the device. The power button has been placed on the right side and the volume keys sit on the left side of the device.

Oppo A5 spotted on TENNA. Screenshot: Tech.Sina.com

Oppo A5 spotted on TENNA. Screenshot: Tech.Sina.com

According to the report, Oppo A5 is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC and is expected to come with 3 GB/ 4 GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display with 1520 × 720 pixel resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by a 4,100 mAh battery and will have a dimension of 156.2 × 75.6 × 8.2 mm. The report mentions that the Oppo A5 will come with 13 MP + 2 MP rear dual-camera setup and an 8 MP front camera.

Oppo recently revealed the Oppo Find X, a smartphone with a 6.4-inch bezel-less display. Oppo has put the front camera on a motorised tray on the top of the display which slides up when a user wants to capture an image or unlock the device using facial recognition. Oppo Find X features 24 MP front camera and 16 MP + 20 MP sensors on the rear dual-camera.

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

