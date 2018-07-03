Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 13:20 IST

Oppo Realme 1 now available in a Solar Red colour variant exclusively on Amazon

The Oppo Realme 1 offers some great specs at a very affordable price tag.

Oppo Realme 1 is all the rage nowadays in the budget smartphone category and the company is trying out different methods to keep the strong momentum going. One such method is introducing new colour variants and therefore starting today, the Realme 1 will be available in a brand new 'Solar Red' variant.

As was the case with the original version, the phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India's e-commerce store.

Oppo Realme 1 Solar Red.

Oppo Realme 1 Solar Red.

The Solar Red Realme 1 will be available in the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant for Rs 10,999. There are other storage options for the device as well which are 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants which are priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

The Realme 1 has been quite in demand since its launch, giving its main competitor and the current budget king, Xiaomi, a run for its money. It's easy to see why the Realme 1 is doing so well. The device offers great specs at a very affordable price tag, which for quite some time has been Xiaomi's philosophy.

Other features of the Realme 1 include a 6.0-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels in an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but sports Face Unlock instead. Realme's senior product manager claims that the Face Unlock feature on the phone has a reaction time of 0.1 seconds.

In terms of optics, the Realme 1 sports a single camera setup at the rear with a 13 MP sensor, and an 8 MP sensor up front. Realme 1's camera has the capability for face, skin and gender recognition, along with support for AR stickers on both front and back camera, claims Oppo.

