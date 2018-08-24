Oppo A5 which was launched in China last month has finally arrived in India. The smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 14,990.

The device is available in two colour variants: Blue and Rose Gold colour options.

Sporting a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, the device comes with a 1520 x 720 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio with a narrow unibrow-like notch on top. The phone sports an edge-to-edge dispalay with a narrow chin at the bottom.

The phone bears a 4 GB RAM with a 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Camera-wise, the phone sports a front-facing 8 MP (f/2.2) camera in the notch and a 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.41) horizontally placed dual camera setup behind the phone. The front-facing camera comes with AI capabilities and claims to recognise 296 facial features. It is expected to understand the gender, age, skin texture, skin colour, etc of the user. This AI will further learn the usage habits of the user and add them to the photos. This has been named AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

It packs a massive 4,230 mAh battery and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 which is a 64-bit octa-core chipset and can have speeds of upto 1.8 GHz

The phone runs on ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

It bears a nano-dual SIM slot. In terms of connectivity, the phone has VoLTE/ Bluetooth 4.2/Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.