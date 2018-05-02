Opera's popular VPN app has been permanently shut down with effect from 30 April, 2018. Earlier, the app was available on both Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS.

However, to compensate for this sudden move, Opera has announced that the premium Opera VPN subscribers will be given an option to redeem a year-long subscription to SurfEasy Ultra VPN for free, which otherwise costs $11.99 per month.

Opera wrote in a blog last month, "This is a free upgrade for Opera Gold users, as SurfEasy Ultra offers unlimited usage on up to five devices, access to 28 regions and a strict no-log policy. SurfEasy is also available on more platforms, currently supporting Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Amazon devices."

For the unacquainted, SurfEasy is a North American VPN service, which Opera acquired in early 2015. The service claims to offer a 99.99 percent uptime guarantee and has an advanced tracker blocker, which claims to block cookies used by advertisers online.

SurfEasy is supported on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Amazon devices. It has extensions on Chrome and Opera browsers. In case you are an Opera Gold user on iOS, you can migrate to SurfEasy from within the latest version of the Opera VPN app.

In addition to this, the users who do not have the Opera Gold plan need not fret. The non-premium Opera users will be able to purchase the SurfEasy Total VPN plan at an 80 percent discount, at $0.99 per month. The plan otherwise costs $4.99. This VPN plan allows unlimited data access, tracker blocking, and a five-device limit.