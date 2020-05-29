Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals that the company will soon launch affordable smartphones in India

It is speculated that the company might launch its rumoured affordable OnePlus Z smartphone soon in India.


tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2020 10:50:21 IST

OnePlus had recently launched its OnePlus 8 series in India and now the company CEO has hinted that OnePlus might launch affordable smartphones in India soon.

Talking about launching budget smartphones in India, in an interview with Fast Company, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, “We can look at it as having a more affordable product offering but all products that still remain up to the OnePlus standard . . . and through this enabling, more people to have access to OnePlus products.”

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals that the company will soon launch affordable smartphones in India

OnePlus 8 Pro

In the interview, he revealed that OnePlus will announce a new strategy in India soon after which it will introduce "lower-price" devices in the country and markets like Europe and North America later this year.

He further clarifies that just because OnePlus will launch affordable phones, doesn't mean that it will ditch flagship smartphones; the company just wants to expand its product portfolio. He adds, "Once known for selling nice phones at hard-to-believe prices, OnePlus wants to get back to making more affordable phones while also expanding into new product categories."

While he did not reveal the name of any affordable smartphone but it is speculated that the company might launch its rumoured affordable smartphone – OnePlus Z – soon.

OnePlus CEO also revealed that the company is eyeing at building an ecosystem of its own. Last year, OnePlus entered the smart TV segment by launching its first smart TV in the country at a starting price of Rs 69,900.

OnePlus

OnePlus partners with Epic Games for first-ever 90 fps Fortnite gaming experience on OnePlus8 series

May 27, 2020
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro's 29 May open sale date postponed as production was 'temporarily' suspended

OnePlus 8 series

May 28, 2020
OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to go on sale at 12 pm today on Amazon

OnePlus 8

May 29, 2020
OnePlus' OxygenOS to soon get a dark mode toggle, company confirms

OxygenOS

May 20, 2020
OnePlus Domin8 PUBG Mobile Tournament with cricketers and Pro-Gamers to take place on 2 June

OnePlus Domin8

May 22, 2020
OnePlus releases Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus

May 27, 2020

