OnePlus India is all set to host yet another launch event in India set for April 28th, where it will be revealing a hoard of new devices. The event, which OnePlus India has dubbed the “More Power to You” event will be hosted online on OnePlus’ social media channels.

It is expected that through this event, OnePlus India will be launching at least 2 new smartphones and a True Wireless (TWS) earbuds. In all likelihood, the devices would be the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord Bud.

OnePlus India recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on the 31st of March, 2022. In just a week, the 10 Pro 5G has already gone up on sale with some significant discounts on a number of online platforms.

Just on the heels of one of its most anticipated launches in months, OnePlus India announced its second launch event. The April 28th Launch event will see 2 “affordable” or mid variant phones being launched. Although there have been numerous leaks about the upcoming products that will be showcased at the event, the details surrounding the devices are all conjectures and speculations.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the budget-oriented OnePlus 10R 5G, could get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, will support 65/80-watt fast charging.

Next in line, we might get to see the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite which is supposed to be the more affordable version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to have a 120Hz display, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The

Nord CE 2 Lite is also set to get a triple rear camera setup. The phone is likely to be equipped with a 4500-5000mAh battery which should support 33-watt fast charging.

Finally, there are the TWS earbuds which is being dubbed the OnePlus Nord Bud. As per a leak by OnLeaks and 91mobiles the buds have short stems and a 41 mAh internal batteries and a further 480 mAh power bank inside the carrying case.

There are also rumours about another OnePlus phone, called the OnePlus Ace that is in the pipeline. However, as of writing this piece, there is no reliable information out there as to what would the device look like or what it would entail.