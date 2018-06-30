Saturday, June 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 June, 2018 12:55 IST

OnePlus' update to HydrogenOS addresses battery drain issue with the OnePlus 6

OnePlus generally introduces improvements to HydrogenOS before bringing it to OxygenOS.

OnePlus has lately rolled out a couple of updates to Oxygen OS to fix a few hiccups that new OnePlus 6 users seem to have had with the smartphone. But along with those fixes, OnePlus had also messed up a thing or two. In the latest update, it has addressed those issues.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. Image: Ankit Vengurlekar

OnePlus usually brings improvements to HydrogenOS, its operating system in China, before bringing it to Oxygen OS and the latest version of HydrogenOS seems to finally fix a battery drain issue with the OnePlus 6. According to a report by GSMArena, HydrogenOS 5.1.10 deals with a number of issues including problems with somatosensory gestures and the battery drain issue.

Screenshots of the changelog window obtained by the publication were in Chinese so we could not get a detailed description of the improvements included in the update but Google Translate does provide better insight. Complaints about an issue which caused some games to scale down to 16:9 when opened seems to have been addressed in the update, while the overall sensitivity of the display has been decreased, preventing accidental touches. The tap-to-wake feature has also been improved to help detect double-taps better.

The changelog does not blatantly mention about an improvement in the battery drain issue but users on public forums have reported considerably better battery life after the OTA update.

There hasn't been a word from OnePlus yet on when an update for Oxygen OS will be rolled out, but it should arrive soon.

