tech2 News Staff

The OnePlus TV has leaked and revealed in almost all aspects now, with the company itself posting multiple features of the device on its social media handles. Now a new post by OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus TV in all its glory ahead of its launch tomorrow (26 September).

As per a tweet by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, we can see the first glimpse of the OnePlus TV showing the device mounted in a living room. The man in the picture can be seen controlling the TV with his smartphone which is something that the company had teased a week back.

A more seamless and intelligent experience is coming to your home #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/rCm6gQoEiw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 25, 2019

The image also shares the first look of what appears to be the custom OnePlus UI skin which does not look like the stock Android TV UI but resembles more like Xiaomi's PatchWall UI seen on Mi TVs. We can see sections for Home, Movies, Shows, Music, and Kids. On top, there's a search bar along with shortcuts for system settings, profile, connection status, clock and more. We also see that the OnePlus TV will have OTT services from Eros Now and Zee TV, something which the company had revealed earlier.

