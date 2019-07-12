tech2 News Staff

OnePlus finally appears to be set to enter a new product segment that has been in the works for quite a long time now — TVs.

Back in September 2018, Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau had confirmed that the Chinese company, better known for its smartphones, will enter the TV market in 2019.

After months of no news on that front, it finally seems likely that the launch of OnePlus TV is just around the corner. However, OnePlus has not yet hinted at the launch date for its upcoming smart TV.

Nevertheless, folks over at AllAboutOnePlus, a publication that closely tracks OnePlus developments, have spotted a OnePlus remote control with the model number RC-001A on the Bluetooth SIG certification body's database. The surfacing of OnePlus remote control listing on the certification site is being speculated to hint at the nearing arrival of the OnePlus TV.

The above OnePlus Remote Control listing shows a publish date of 11 July along with the model number. The listing doesn’t feature an image for more hints but does reveal that the remote does support Bluetooth 4.2. Additionally, according to a report by GizmoChina, “the Bluetooth enabled OnePlus TV remote control will feature a dedicated button for accessing an AI assistant.” This means that the company might also add voice control features to the new device.

Coming to the OnePlus TV itself, older reports have claimed that the TV is expected to receive software updates for five years after its launch to make sure that it remains futureproof. It could likely be a premium product with smart features aimed at the high-end segment.

The TV could also act as a smart hub for other appliances, apart from being capable of regular smart TV features. In a move to keep the pricing competitive, the TV could also feature an LCD panel instead of an OLED panel. But that's about all we can speculate as OnePlus has been very tight-lipped about the product so far.

