tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, confirmed that the company is working on a smart TV, instead of a folding smartphone, which seems to be the latest trend in the industry. However, Lau refrained from giving us any timeline for the smart TV's launch. But if the latest rumour is to be believed, the OnePlus TV may launch soon.

This piece of news comes via tipster Ishan Agrawal, who also believes that the OnePlus TV will not sport an OLED display.

But since I don’t think it will be OLED, I would personally not buy it. I just love how good my LG C8 OLED is and the next TV coming to my home has to be OLED. I still think that in case you are looking for Premium TVs- Sony and LG are the best ones. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 21, 2019

Notably, OnePlus hasn't confirmed any of these details yet, except that it is working on a TV. Speaking to students at the European Design Institute in Milan, Italy, in April this year, the company CEO confirmed that OnePlus is working on building a TV that will have smart controls and not a conventional remote.

Even last year in September, OnePlus let us know its plans for a 'smart screen' when it asked its fans to name the TV.

OnePlus is yet to officially announce a launch date for the purported smart TV yet.