tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has said that it will be opening three new experience centers in India and the announcement will be made on 28 July at 11 am. The event will be held in three cities simultaneously which are Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

As part of attracting audiences to this event, OnePlus has said that it will be giving gifts ranging from the Marvel Iron Man case to a brand new OnePlus 6 to the first 100 customers. The company will be giving out free OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T accessories for those who come along with a friend.

In more OnePlus related news, the company has rolled out OxygenOS beta updates for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and 5T that brings a host of software enhancements and improvements.

The latest OxygenOS open beta updates for the OnePlus 6T and 6 brings a few tweaks and software fixes. The notable changes in the latest open beta update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T appears to be an improved photo editor. The update also brings screenshot optimisations and better-detailed weather alerts with weather timeline mirroring the system time format.

