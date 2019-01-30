tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS Open Beta update for its 2017 and 2018 models. OnePlus introduced system-wide dark mode in the Shelf dashboard and enhancement to slow motion for the OnePlus 6 with OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update in December.

The Chinese OEM has now released OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 6 which brings the OnePlus laboratory function, optimization for the screenshot function and support for quick reply in landscape mode. Open Beta 12 includes improvements to the clock as well as gaming mode enhancements. Besides pushing the update for OnePlus 6, OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta for its successor the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T as well.

The OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and 5T includes the same upgrades as that listed on OnePlus 6’s OxygenOS Open Beta 12 changelog. Current OnePlus 6T users will see the changes in Open Beta 4. Meanwhile, OnePlus 5 and 5T will be updated to OxygenOS Open Beta 26 and Open Beta 24 respectively. It is worth mentioning OnePlus hasn’t added world clock support with weather information (as on OnePlus 6, 6T) to the 2017 models’ Open Beta updates.

Here’s the changelog-

System

Added OnePlus Laboratory for OnePlus 6

Optimizations for screenshot function

Support for quick reply in landscape mode - now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos

Gaming mode enhancement

Clock

Now supports world clock with weather information (for OnePlus 6 and 6T)

Notably, OnePlus in its official community forum mentioned that the OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T has been paused due to a critical bug. However, the company has promised that it will resume the Open Beta update for the devices once the issue has been fixed. Like usual beta testing, users should keep in note that these updates are not stable as a regular software update and should be installed only if they have flashed Open Beta build on their devices before. OnePlus in its forum noted that users can report bugs and share ‘Logs’ directly via the Community App. While the company has added enhancement for gaming and support for quick reply for OnePlus 6T, it hasn’t shared any detail on fixing the phone’s rapid battery drain issue that surfaced recently. As per the report, several OnePlus 6T users took to Reddit to report about 6T’s battery drainage issue which claimed to have been nearly cut in half.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.