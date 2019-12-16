tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has reportedly started sending invites for CES 2020, which is slated to begin on 7 January next year. The three-day tech show will take place at Wynn resort in Las Vegas this time.

The invites shared by OnePlus reveals the date and venue of the event. In addition to that, the invite reads "OnePlus Special event". It is being speculated that the orange colour in the backdrop is a hint towards the Mclaren edition of a OnePlus smartphone but again, these are just speculations.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 Lite could be the company’s next mid-range smartphone since the OnePlus X)

A journalist has shared an image of the invite saying "This from OnePlus Pete Lau looks like the most interesting mobile(?) event at #CES2020 so far. Out of sequence for their phone launches ... it could seriously be ANYTHING. You bet we will be there." To this, the company CEO Lau has replied saying that they will show something special at this event.

We'll show you something special. See you in Las Vegas.😎 https://t.co/22Vb4Gr0Zk — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 13, 2019

This year, the company has dabbled in new waters with its OnePlus TV but that has just been launched in India. Chances are that OnePlus might be unveiling its smart TV in the US market. A new 5G smartphone is another thing that we can expect since a lot of brands have already launched their 5G phones.

(Also read: Netflix app to be available on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs in latest OTA update)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.