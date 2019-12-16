Monday, December 16, 2019Back to
OnePlus to launch 'something special' at CES 2020, announces CEO Pete Lau

It is being speculated that the company might unveil the McLaren edition of a smartphone.


tech2 News StaffDec 16, 2019 08:31:01 IST

OnePlus has reportedly started sending invites for CES 2020, which is slated to begin on 7 January next year. The three-day tech show will take place at Wynn resort in Las Vegas this time.

The invites shared by OnePlus reveals the date and venue of the event. In addition to that, the invite reads "OnePlus Special event". It is being speculated that the orange colour in the backdrop is a hint towards the Mclaren edition of a OnePlus smartphone but again, these are just speculations.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 Lite could be the company’s next mid-range smartphone since the OnePlus X)

OnePlus to launch something special at CES 2020, announces CEO Pete Lau

The latest offering of OnePlus is OnePlus 7T Pro that is priced at Rs 53,999 in India.

A journalist has shared an image of the invite saying "This from OnePlus Pete Lau looks like the most interesting mobile(?) event at #CES2020 so far. Out of sequence for their phone launches ... it could seriously be ANYTHING. You bet we will be there." To this, the company CEO Lau has replied saying that they will show something special at this event. 

This year, the company has dabbled in new waters with its OnePlus TV but that has just been launched in India. Chances are that OnePlus might be unveiling its smart TV in the US market. A new 5G smartphone is another thing that we can expect since a lot of brands have already launched their 5G phones.

(Also read: Netflix app to be available on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs in latest OTA update)

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


