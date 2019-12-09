Monday, December 09, 2019Back to
Netflix app to be available on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs in latest OTA update

The official OTA V1.8.OT1911211115 for the OnePlus TV models Q1 and Q1 Pro will be getting the Netflix app support


tech2Dec 09, 2019 13:17:56 IST

Netflix app is finally coming to the OnePlus TV in its latest software update.

The official OTA V1.8.OT1911211115 for the OnePlus TV models Q1 and Q1 Pro will be getting the Netflix app support. According to a OnePlus forum post, the OnePlus team has been listening to feedback on its forums and closed beta test groups to optimise user experience. Users will be able to download Netflix from the Play Store soon.

This over the air update, or OTA, will be incremental and will only be available for a small number of users first before the broader rollout in a few days.

Netflix app to be available on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs in latest OTA update

OnePlus TV. Image: OnePlus.

Here's the complete changelog:

  • Netflix on board.
  • Added setting for directly entering recent "Input Source" at startup
  • Optimised volume adjustment experience to increase or decrease audio volume more comfortable
  • Pressing volume up and down buttons together to mute the TV
  • Remote low battery and charging status notification on TV
  • Optimised PQ video pinkish issue

This is the second OTA update for the OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs. The first update in October introduced new lighting effects for the soundbar and corrected issues with connectivity and HDR.

OnePlus TV: Specifications and features

The OnePlus TV has been announced in two models: OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The only difference between the two models is that the Pro has a sliding soundbar with 8 speakers, while the standard model has only 4 speakers sans the soundbar. The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900.

In terms of display, the OnePlus TV features a 55-inch QLED panel with a 120 percent NTSC colour gamut. The OnePlus TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos along with 50 W output on both the devices. As far as design is considered, the OnePlus TV features very small bezels on all four sides and comes with a circular stand that you could mount it on a wall in your house.

OnePlus TV remote teased by CEO Pete Lau. Image: Pete Lau/Twitter.



Software-wise, the OnePlus TV comes with Android TV 9.0 along with OnePlus Connect, Oxygen Play and a game mode. Processing on the OnePlus TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset running a Mali G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM. There is also a customised Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".

The OnePlus TV remote looks quite slim and is made out of aluminium with a surprising addition of a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. There’s a directional rocker at the top for navigating through the user interface and a button labelled with the OnePlus logo, a Google Assistant button and an options button on the left and a back and home button on the right. There’s also a blank button which would be customisable. Apart from that, you can also control your OnePlus TV via your phone through the dedicated OnePlus Connect appOnePlus has partnered with Eros Now, Zee TV, Amazon Prime and more to provide OTT services on the OnePlus TV. Now, Netflix also joins the fray of video streaming apps.

