OnePlus smartphones used to come with a feature which later became a full-blown application to make transferring data from your older smartphones a breeze. This app is called OnePlus Switch. OnePlus has been adding support for more Android smartphones as it realises that a lot of people are switching to OnePlus 6 devices. As the launch of the OnePlus 6T approaches, OnePlus has decided to add some more features to the OnePlus Switch app.

According to a report in Phone Arena, OnePlus Switch now comes with support for backup application data which has been a heavily requested feature on OnePlus forums. So now, in addition to migrating contacts, photos, text messages and other data to a OnePlus handset, even the backup application data will be transferred. This will be of immense help to a lot of users, as sometimes cloud syncing does not seem to work the best when you are syncing to a new device.

You can now also transfer your wallpapers and app layout from an older OnePlus smartphone provided you are using the OnePlus launcher on that phone.

The other update to the app is in the form of a support for manual connection to mobile hotspots.

OnePlus 6T is expected to be unveiled on 29 October and will be the next flagship from the OnePlus stable.

Coming to the specifications, the phone is expected to be powered the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 as its predecessor though there are reports which suggest that OnePlus could take a step down to a Snapdragon 710 chipset. Now, the Oppo R17 Pro, on which the OnePlus 6T is expected to be based did feature the Snapdragon 710 though it is unlikely that the brand will take a step down.

The phone might feature 8 GB RAM along with 256 GB of storage. The phone will also feature a 6.14-inch Full HD Plus display. Coming to the optics, the OnePlus 6T may come with a triple camera setup. It was listed on a shopping website called GizTop which showed a OnePlus 6T model with a triple camera setup —20 MP+12 MP and a 3D TOF depth sensor.

You can download the OnePlus Switch app on the Google Play Store.