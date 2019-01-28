tech2 News Staff

If there was one big improvement that the OnePlus 6T had over the OnePlus 6, it was the bigger 3,700 mAh battery as compared to the 3,300 mAh battery on the OnePlus 6. However, now some users of the latest OnePlus smartphone are facing an unexpected battery drain due to an unknown bug.

A bunch of Reddit users have claimed that the battery of their OnePlus 6T has been nearly cut in half. The users in question tried to clear the background apps, cache memory and also updated to the latest software, but the cause of this battery drain has still not been revealed.

Another user has mentioned that apart from the battery drain, the phone was also getting quite hot. However, a factory data reset had set the device right. OnePlus as of right now has not responded to the issue.

In more recent OnePlus news, the company rolled out the Android Pie update to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. One of the issues that were most widely complained about was the Wi-Fi issue, where the users were facing problems while using any third-party apps. An update on 13 January fixed the overall stability of the Wi-Fi connection. It also improved the dedicated reading mode and sRGB display mode.

