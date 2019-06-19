tech2 News Staff

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest Android smartphone currently in the market with an impressive display. However, the camera wasn’t the best considering the hardware or lenses it was packing. Although the camera wasn’t terrible, it couldn’t match up with its competitors in the same and even lower price segment.

OnePlus did acknowledge it and released updates that managed to improve the quality but it could get much better. Naturally, the company has been receiving a lot of feedback about improvements that it could integrate into OxygenOS.

OnePlus has now made the feedback public about the features that it’s already working or planning to bring into OxygenOS in the future. All the feedback was posted on its forum.

Q: Will OnePlus 7 Pro support horizon light customisation?

A: We understand users' pain point of not having a notification light on their devices. We are looking into this, as well as other alternatives to implement AOD in a battery-friendly way.

Q: Is it possible to implement folders in the app drawer?

A: We know that this is a way to find apps fast and efficiently. We are looking into this.

Q: Will the OnePlus 7 Pro support video recording using the ultra-wide camera?

A: This feature request has already been approved and is currently under development. We know how anxious you are for this feature and we hear you.

Q: Will Oxygen OS support adaptive icons using the OnePlus launcher?

A: We are working on it.

Q: Will OnePlus add a step counter in a future update?

A: We will merge this feature into the routine of OnePlus Shelf development to bring this functionality to you without adding any bloatware to the system.

Q: Will it be possible to see more apps when accessing the recent apps menu?

A: This feature request is approved and under development.

Q: Why does the background application pause while using quick reply in the landscape?

A: We are working on a new way to improve users' experience.

Q: Will you add a charging sound effect?

A: This feature request is approved and under development.

Q: Will it be possible to customise the duration of zen mode?

A: Yes, we are working on it.

Q: Will it be possible to block messages by specific keyword?

A: Currently the function is under closed beta testing. We will release it soon if there are no major issues.

Q: Will it support blocking calls in phone settings?

A: This function is already being tested in the open beta program. Please be patient.

Q: Will digital wellbeing be supported on OnePlus devices?

A: Currently this function is in OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T's open beta program.​

There’s no timeline to when any of the above-mentioned features are going to arrive. However, OnePlus officially acknowledging these specific feedback surely means that they are working on it.