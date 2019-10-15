Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
OnePlus resumes Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update rollout for the 7 and 7 Pro

After coming across several bugs, OnePlus had temporarily suspended the OxygenOS 10 update.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 13:14:56 IST

OnePlus has once again begun the rollout of the Oxygen 10 update based on Android 10 to the OnePlus 7 series. The company had announced the update last month and it had also started pushing the OTA update until users complained about several bugs. OnePlus decided to pause the rollout to fix them. It has now resumed the rollout.

At Rs 57,999 for the maxed-out variant, the OnePlus 7 Pro certainly isn't perfect. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The OxygenOS 10.0.1 update is now available on both the OnePlus 7 (review) and OnePlus 7 Pro (review) that brings bug fixes to users who were already on OxygenOS 10. Users who didn’t receive the initial update will be directly updated to Android 10 with the bug fixes. The update additionally introduces improvements to the camera and some more changes to security and display settings.

Here’s the full changelog of the OxygenOS 10.0.1 update:

System

  • Upgraded to Android 10
  • Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

  • New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Full Screen Gestures

  • Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
  • Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

  • New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display

  • Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message

  • Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)

Camera

  • Improved photo quality
