Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus had just rolled out the OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for the OnePlus 6 a few days back and now the company has launched the OxygenOS 5.1.8 OTA update as well. The company claims that the new update brings call quality optimisations, system stability fixes, and network stability improvements.

The update size is 102 MB and as a side note for Indian users only, this new update also includes features from Oxygen OS 5.1.7 which were not earlier introduced in the country. Apart from this, the update also introduced general bug fixes in the phone that were caused by the Oxygen OS 5.1.6 update.

As in the case with all OnePlus OTA updates, this one will also be provided in an incremental fashion.

This means a small number of users will receive the update today and wider rollout will take place subsequently.

In other news, OnePlus 6 users can now install the second beta update of the recently launched Android P operating system on their devices. The new preview comes with new features including Google Lens integration with the camera, ambient display and it will also enable Face Unlock.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the company has also included OxygenOS features on the device. The release of the Android P beta 2 was announced on the OnePlus Chinese forum.

To know how to install Android P Beta on Pixel devices and other compatible smartphones you can follow the steps provided here.