After a number of update since the OnePlus 6 launch, comes another one that is aimed at fixing the device’s bootloader vulnerability. The new OxygenOS 5.1.7 update is the first one so far that comes with strictly bug fixes and security enhancement.

Although, we should mention that, that users in India are not receiving the update yet, and may have to wait for it a bit longer. OnePlus has announced that because of a problem with the previous update (OxygenOS 5.1.6) in India, they will receive OxygenOS 5.1.8 next week, which contains everything from 5.1.6, 5.1.7, and a bugfix for what was causing the instability issues.

But for all other users, since the update aims to fix a vulnerability, it is advised that you install it pronto.

Last week, a security researcher had uncovered a bootloader vulnerability in the OnePlus 6, which basically allowed an attacker, with physical access to your device and a computer at hand, to boot any kernel image that they want without even needing to have USB debugging left on. It’s believed to be dangerous bug.

Besides that, there are other few changes that come with the update as well.

The Do not disturb mode’s scheduling has been fixed. Earlier, users were able to set only one time at a time. Other than that, the update mentions some general bug fixes and improvements.