OnePlus releases Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

The update comes with a new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy and new customization feature in settings.


FP TrendingMay 27, 2020 18:32:54 IST

Smartphone maker OnePlus has rolled out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update for the OnePlus 5 (Review) and 5T (Review). The company promised last year that it would bring Android 10 to these devices and a few days ago it was reported that the update was in development stage.

The update is 1.8 GB in size and offers a number of new features. According to GizmoChinathe features include smart reply and full-screen gestures.

It comes with brand new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy and new customization feature in the settings that lets users choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings.

OnePlus releases Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 5.

The game space feature allows users to all their favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience. The update is capable of blocking spam by keywords for message.

OnePlus has removed back gesture from the bottom of the screen and added it to the left and right sides of the smartphones. The update comes with a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

The tech website has also reported that Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature is currently under optimization and would be pushed in a future update.

The company recently confirmed that OxygenOS would soon have a Dark Mode toggle. Currently, to activate the dark mode, it is required to go to the customisation menu in Settings. Those who frequently switch on and off dark mode find it annoying as OxygenOS does not offer a scheduling option.

OnePlus is currently testing the dark mode toggle feature internally, before it provides to users in an Open Beta release. The switch will be added to Quick Settings.

