FP Trending

OnePlus’ OxygenOS currently does not have a toggle for dark mode, while Android 10 has this feature built-in. OnePlus has, however, confirmed that OxygenOS would soon have a Dark Mode toggle.

Currently, OnePlus users who want to activate the dark mode have to go to the customisation menu in Settings to enable it. This process can be especially annoying for those who like to switch on dark mode for some time and disable it later since the company does not offer a scheduling option either.

However, the company has now announced that it would test the dark mode toggle feature internally this month, before providing it to users in an Open Beta release. The switch will be added to Quick Settings.

The smartphone maker has also said that it would be introducing few other changes to the OxygenOS for OnePlus phones. The company claims that the upcoming changes will make multitasking more convenient and improve operation efficiency.

OnePlus is reportedly making some adjustments with the lowest volume level to slightly reduce the loudness. The company is also fixing issues related to OnePlus Launcher.

It has revealed that it is going to roll out new open beta builds to OnePlus 7 and 7T in the next few days. Those expecting Android 10 on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T series phones will have to wait as it is in the development stage.

The smartphone maker last month unveiled OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting Rs 54,999.